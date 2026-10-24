Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr’s 71st anniversary with message to the club

Al Nassr are celebrating their 71st anniversary, and one of the club’s biggest figures has joined in. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to congratulate the team on a milestone date, in a message that has already drawn hundreds of thousands of views.

“71 years of passion. Happy birthday, Al Nassr FC!” the Portuguese star wrote on X, accompanied by yellow and blue emojis representing the club’s colors. The post came on the day the club marks the anniversary of its founding in 1955.

Ronaldo’s connection to the team has grown since he arrived in 2023, as he became the face of the club. He has scored more than 130 goals for Al Nassr and won his first major trophy with the team last season, when Al Nassr clinched the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title on the final day with a 4-1 win over Damac, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

Ronaldo’s impact has also reached well beyond Al Nassr. His arrival is widely credited with putting the Saudi Pro League on the global soccer map, as a wave of world-class players followed him to the country, including Karim Benzema, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

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The influx helped turn a competition that once attracted little international attention into a regular fixture on the global soccer calendar, a transformation the club can now celebrate on its 71st anniversary.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo to achieve the unthinkable in Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr closes in on 100-game scoring streak record: When could history be made?

Ronaldo’s numbers and records at Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s production at Al Nassr has produced some of the most prolific numbers in Saudi Pro League history. In 2023-24, he scored 35 league goals, breaking the single-season record of 34 set by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2018-19.

He also reached 100 league goals for the club in only 105 appearances and, on Aug. 28, passed Mohammed Al-Sahlawi’s mark of 103 league goals for Al Nassr with his strike against Al-Taawoun.

Competition Matches Goals Assists Saudi Pro League 116 107 19 AFC Champions League 18 15 1 AFC Champions League Two 4 1 1 AFC Champions League qualifying 1 0 1 Arab Club Champions Cup 6 6 0 Saudi Super Cup 6 3 2 King’s Cup 8 3 0 Total 159 135 24

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As Al Nassr celebrate 71 years of history, Ronaldo’s legacy in Riyadh is already firmly written in the club’s record books. With the chase toward 1,000 career goals still ahead of him, the Portuguese star has plenty left to add to a story that has changed both the club and Saudi soccer.