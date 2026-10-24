How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester United vs Bournemouth WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester United host Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25 in the Premier League. United have struggled lately, falling 1-4 to Como on October 21 and settling for a 1-1 draw against Leeds three days before that. Before those results, they lost 0-2 to Atlético on October 13. Three games without a win leaves United searching for answers as they return to home turf.

Bournemouth arrive in much better form. They won 3-0 at Milan on October 22, backing up a 2-0 win over Sunderland on October 18 and a 3-0 victory against Sturm on October 15. Three straight wins have Bournemouth playing with confidence heading into Manchester, and they will look to carry that momentum into a difficult away fixture.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth record

Manchester United and Bournemouth have met 10 times, with United winning 4, Bournemouth winning 2, and 4 matches ending in draws. The most recent meeting came on March 20, 2026, when Bournemouth and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw. Before that, the two sides shared a wild 4-4 draw on December 15, 2025, and United beat Bournemouth 4-1 on July 31, 2025.

Match Score Date Competition Bournemouth vs. Manchester United 2-2 March 20, 2026 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 4-4 December 15, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 4-1 July 31, 2025 Premier League Summer Series Bournemouth vs. Manchester United 1-1 April 27, 2025 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 0-3 December 22, 2024 Premier League Bournemouth vs. Manchester United 2-2 April 13, 2024 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 0-3 December 9, 2023 Premier League Bournemouth vs. Manchester United 0-1 May 20, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 3-0 January 3, 2023 Premier League Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 5-2 July 4, 2020 Premier League

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2026-27 Premier League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 7 +6 18 3 Albion 7 +18 16 4 Chelsea 7 +4 13 5 Liverpool 7 +1 12 6 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 7 Brentford 7 +5 10 8 Leeds 7 +3 10 9 Everton 7 +1 10 10 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 11 Hull 7 +1 9 12 Newcastle 7 -4 8 13 Manchester United 7 +0 7 14 Crystal Palace 7 -8 7 15 Bournemouth 7 -4 6 16 Nottingham 8 -4 6 17 Tottenham 7 -4 6 18 Coventry 7 -8 6 19 Fulham 7 -3 5 20 Sunderland 7 -8 4

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 AM Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Fulham Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM Liverpool vs. Albion Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Hull vs. Brentford Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Sunderland vs. Leeds Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Manchester United will face Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Premier League.

Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Manchester United vs Bournemouth game in the United States.

Manchester United lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 10 meetings.

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