How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Manchester United vs Bournemouth
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Manchester United vs Bournemouth record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
|2-2
|March 20, 2026
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|4-4
|December 15, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|4-1
|July 31, 2025
|Premier League Summer Series
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
|1-1
|April 27, 2025
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|0-3
|December 22, 2024
|Premier League
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
|2-2
|April 13, 2024
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|0-3
|December 9, 2023
|Premier League
|Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
|0-1
|May 20, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|3-0
|January 3, 2023
|Premier League
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|5-2
|July 4, 2020
|Premier League
2026-27 Premier League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|8
|+11
|21
|2
|Arsenal
|7
|+6
|18
|3
|Albion
|7
|+18
|16
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|+4
|13
|5
|Liverpool
|7
|+1
|12
|6
|Aston Villa
|8
|-3
|11
|7
|Brentford
|7
|+5
|10
|8
|Leeds
|7
|+3
|10
|9
|Everton
|7
|+1
|10
|10
|Ipswich Town
|8
|-4
|10
|11
|Hull
|7
|+1
|9
|12
|Newcastle
|7
|-4
|8
|13
|Manchester United
|7
|+0
|7
|14
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-8
|7
|15
|Bournemouth
|7
|-4
|6
|16
|Nottingham
|8
|-4
|6
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|-4
|6
|18
|Coventry
|7
|-8
|6
|19
|Fulham
|7
|-3
|5
|20
|Sunderland
|7
|-8
|4
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Arsenal vs. Everton
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Coventry vs. Fulham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Chelsea vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Liverpool vs. Albion
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Hull vs. Brentford
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Sunderland vs. Leeds
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|12:30 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Manchester United will face Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Manchester United vs Bournemouth game in the United States.
- Manchester United lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 10 meetings.