Soccer fans have been treated to two top international tournaments throughout the last few weeks. Both Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 have been played simultaneously since the middle of June. Much to the delight of the fans, the competitions are also not conflicting with each other on TV. European games regularly feature in the mornings and afternoons, while Copa America fixtures are in the evenings/nights.

Nevertheless, both prestigious tournaments are now winding down. The competitions are currently in the semifinal stage and will finish on Sunday, July 14. The two tournaments have been a success, as broadcasters experience record viewership here in the United States.

With the Euros and Copa America set to end, soccer fans Stateside may feel disappointed. After all, the end of the competitions seemingly signifies a break in international soccer on our TVs. ESPN+, however, is set to broadcast over a dozen of European friendlies before July expires.

European friendlies hit ESPN+ just days after the Copa America/Euros final

Just six days after Euro and Copa America teams are crowned champions, Wrexham will feature on ESPN’s streaming service. The increasingly popular Welsh side has grown significantly in recent years thanks to the hit FX show Welcome to Wrexham. As a result of this commercial success, the Red Dragons are set to tour North America.

The first of Wrexham’s fixtures in the States comes against Premier League side Bournemouth. This will be ESPN+’s first European summer friendly on July 20th. Reigning English champions Manchester City is then scheduled to face Scottish powerhouse Celtic three days later. Wrexham will once again feature on the streaming service on July 24 in a matchup with Chelsea.

On the same day as the Wrexham-Chelsea fixture, the streaming service is also set to air a friendly featuring two Premier League teams. Arsenal will kick off their summer schedule against the aforementioned Cherries. Fellow top English side Liverpool is then set to play Spanish side Real Betis on July 26 as well. The Reds are entering the 2024/25 campaign with new head coach Arne Slot.

July ends with a flurry of top European soccer friendlies

Saturday, July 27 will feature a trio of massive European matchups on ESPN+. Chelsea is first scheduled to face Celtic at 4 p.m. ET. An hour later, Manchester United will take on familiar foes Arsenal in California. Finally, Manchester City will play AC Milan on the East Coast. By staggering the games, soccer fans can potentially watch pieces of all three of these matches.

In possibly one of the most anticipated summer friendlies in the States, City faces LaLiga giant Barcelona on July 30. The teams are two of the most popular European sides in America at the moment.

Finally, ESPN+ completes a hectic end of the month with four fixtures on July 31. Club America faces Chelsea, Liverpool hosts Arsenal, Manchester United squares off with Real Betis, and Milan plays Real Madrid. The first three of these particular games start at 7 p.m., while the final matchup’s starting time is unclear.

Full schedule of preseason friendlies on ESPN+ in July

All of the following friendlies are US Eastern Time.

July 20

Wrexham vs. AFC Bournemouth – 7 p.m.

July 23

Manchester City vs. Celtic – 7:30 p.m.

July 24

Wrexham vs. Chelsea – 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth – 7 p.m.

July 26

Liverpool vs. Real Betis – 7:30 p.m.

July 27

Chelsea vs. Celtic – 4 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal – 5 p.m.

Manchester City vs. AC Milan – 6 p.m.

July 30

Barcelona vs. Manchester City – 7 p.m.

July 31

Club America vs. Chelsea – 7 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal – 7 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Real Betis – 7 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Real Madrid – Time TBA

PHOTOS: IMAGO