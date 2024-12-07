Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga with a commanding 3-0 victory over Girona on Matchday 16 of the 2024-25 season. However, the win came with a concerning setback as Jude Bellingham was forced to leave the field after picking up an injury in the second half. Following the match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on the midfielder’s availability for the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta.

Los Blancos dominated proceedings at Estadi Montilivi, with Bellingham playing a pivotal role in their performance. However, alarm bells rang in the 58th minute when the Englishman was tackled by Donny van de Beek. Bellingham immediately clutched his left hamstring, visibly in discomfort, and was substituted for Dani Ceballos, sparking concerns over a possible serious injury.

In his post-match comments, Ancelotti eased some fears, offering a positive update on Bellingham’s condition: “He’s fine, he’ll be available. We’ve suffered the muscular injury of (Ferland) Mendy, but the rest were just knocks, nothing serious.”

Bellingham was instrumental in securing the three points for Madrid, opening the scoring in the 36th minute after pouncing on a rebound inside Girona’s box. He also played a key role in the second goal, threading a perfectly timed pass to Arda Guler to double Madrid’s lead early in the second half.

With the victory, Real Madrid remains in the hunt for the La Liga title, but they now turn their attention to Europe. The team currently occupies the 24th position in the Champions League standings, just one spot above the elimination zone. With a crucial trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta ahead, the prospect of losing Jude Bellingham to injury would have been a significant blow for Los Blancos.

Bellingham’s resurgence in the 2024-25 season

After a slow start to the season by his high standards, Bellingham has emerged as Real Madrid’s key player in recent weeks. The midfielder struggled to find his form earlier in the campaign, failing to score in his first few matches, but has turned things around dramatically. Over his last six games for the club, Bellingham has netted five goals and provided three assists, marking a clear turning point in his season.

During the press conference, Ancelotti praised Jude and Real Madrid’s momentum: “Regarding Bellingham, he’s back, the fifth goal he scored in a row, so that means he’s back in a great form. (Kylian) Mbappe and Arda scored too, Brahim Diaz made a great job… We have to hold the momentum, because little by little, we’re getting back on track.”

Real Madrid loses key player Mendy

While the news on Bellingham’s fitness is reassuring, Real Madrid will be without left-back Ferland Mendy for the Atalanta clash. Mendy suffered a muscular injury in the 80th minute while attempting to block a shot from Yaser Asprilla. The French defender was substituted by Fran Garcia, who is now expected to start in Mendy’s place for the upcoming Champions League match.