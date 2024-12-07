In his ongoing efforts to implement new tactics at Manchester United, coach Ruben Amorim has faced struggles, now at Old Trafford. The latest blow came in a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Matchday 15, adding to United’s frustrations after back-to-back Premier League losses. Following the defeat, Amorim addressed the fans with a message of reassurance.

United first faltered mid-week against Arsenal, losing 2-0 after conceding twice from corner kicks. Back at home and hoping to regain momentum, they were once again stunned by Forest. Amorim was asked about the team’s recent struggles and offered a candid response.

“It’s not a surprise because we come in in the middle of a lot of games, but we already knew that. If you have a little experience in soccer, you understand these moments. It’s really disappointing for the fans,” said the Portuguese coach in an interview with Sky Sports. With the Forest defeat, United had now played four matches in just ten days, further complicating their efforts to find consistency.

Despite the tough run of results, Amorim sent a message of optimism, vowing to continue working hard to get United back on track: “It’s really hard to see these kind of games after so many times with the disappointments. But we are here to do the job, and we will continue the same way, doing the same things. And we are going to improve the team.”

Manchester United’s mistakes were costly, and Forest made them pay. At 1-1, Bruno Fernandes gave the ball away in midfield, leading to an easy shot from Morgan Gibbs-White, which goalkeeper Andre Onana failed to save. The third goal was nearly identical—Lisandro Martínez and Onana stood motionless as Chris Wood‘s header found the back of the net. Despite late pressure, United was unable to mount a comeback.

Looking ahead, United’s next challenge comes on Thursday, when they face Viktoria Plzen in Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League. Both teams will be vying for a spot in the top eight, which guarantees a place in the round of 16. The club then faces a daunting task on Sunday, with a Premier League clash against Manchester City—marking the second meeting between Amorim and Pep Guardiola, after their encounter in the Sporting CP match.

Amorim suffers first home defeat after almost 2 years

Managing a congested fixture list in a competitive league is proving to be a challenge for Ruben Amorim, who is facing a tough reality check after his time at Sporting CP and now at Manchester United. The 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford came as a shock—not only to the fans but to the coach as well. It marked his first home defeat since February 2023, ending a remarkable unbeaten streak in European soccer.

This loss was not the only unbeaten run Amorim has seen come to an end during his short time at United. The 2-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier in the season ended Amorim’s 34-match unbeaten streak in league play, a run he achieved during his successful tenure at Sporting.