As the summer international soccer competitions approach, Real Madrid will have to contend with Mbappe potentially playing in the Olympics. The top players in the world may be subject to competing in both Paris 2024 and the European Championships or Copa America.

But France and Real Madrid could have a different story, as per L’Equipe. Los Blancos have reportedly decided not to send any of their players to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Since the Olympic Games are not an official FIFA event, the choice to send players goes to the clubs.

July 26–August 11 is when the international multi-sport tournament is held in France. So, it is ultimately up to the clubs to decide if their players may compete in the Olympics. In addition, France boss Thierry Henry has also suggested Madrid will not send any players to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“We know very well that Real Madrid is an institution but once again, one must stay in one place and try to send an email to see if we can have a meeting. If ever there is a meeting, we will try to plead our case. If the no stays as a no, I don’t have the cards in my hand to try and get something”, Henry told RMC.

What Real Madrid defender thinks about Mbappe and the Olympics

With so many players available to the La Liga leaders, the Arsenal icon was hoping to include some of them in his team, so this is a huge disappointment. Three French players in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, including 24-year-old Tchouameni, are vying for a spot on Les Blues’ Olympic roster.

Due to Real Madrid’s attitude, several more French national team stars like Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga could not be able to compete. Also, if Kylian Mbappe signs with the Spanish club this summer—as has been widely reported—it may have an impact on him.

Even though it is Los Blancos’ choice, Tchouameni made his feelings about competing in the Olympics known. “It’s clear that playing in the Olympic Games in our country is extraordinary.”

“It’s something we will not be able to repeat in our lifetime, but Real Madrid are our employers and if they decided to veto our presence, we have nothing to say about it.

“Plus, I think everyone knows that it’s not necessarily good to disagree with your employer on a daily basis. We would’ve liked to participate but we will support our country as fans”, the midfielder said.

Other teams to follow suit?

Equally intriguing is the prospect of additional players, both French and foreign, being granted permission to skip a significant portion of pre-season training.

Since the Olympics are quickly approaching, several clubs are watching their players’ involvement with suspicion. As the number of games played each week increases, more clubs may take a page out of Real Madrid’s playbook. Especially, since teams always seek ways to keep their players fresh and healthy.

Under Olympic regulations, every country may field a maximum of three athletes who are 23 years old or older. A few teams may actively push for their young talents to compete on a global stage. Senior players, who are already seeing first-team action at the domestic level, will have a tough choice to make.

