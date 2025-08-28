Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Al Nassr fans ahead of Saudi Pro League debut

Following a penalty shootout loss to Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final, Al Nassr now turn their focus to the start of the Saudi Pro League season. Ahead of the opener, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the supporters.

“Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone… we need you,” Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram and X accounts Thursday. His message came on the eve of Al Nassr’s official league debut, which will take place against Al-Taawoun at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

“We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable,” added the Portuguese forward, aiming to motivate Saudi fans and the millions of viewers around the world who follow CR7 through every new challenge.

This will be a special year for Cristiano, as he is expected to play in his sixth World Cup with Portugal at the end of the season — something no other player has ever achieved. To get there, he will need to perform at the highest level and stay physically fit, as he will be 41 years old when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed in the Saudi Pro League?

Since arriving in December 2022, the Saudi Pro League has remained elusive for Ronaldo. In his first six months, he joined an Al Nassr side in the thick of a title race, but with CR7, they fell short and finished behind Al Ittihad.

The 2023–24 campaign marked Cristiano’s first full season in Saudi Arabia, and once again the league trophy slipped away, with Al Nassr finishing second behind Al Hilal. Last year was even tougher, as the club finished third and failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite.

That’s why now, with the arrival of coach Jorge Jesus and high-profile signings like Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martinez, Al Nassr are looking to surround Cristiano Ronaldo with the kind of star power that can finally help him capture the Saudi Pro League title.

Ronaldo chasing 1,000 career goals

Beyond team goals in the Saudi Pro League and the looming 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has personal milestones that continue to fuel his motivation at the start of each new season. He’s closing in on 1,000 official goals in his professional career, and every match brings him closer.

Currently, CR7 has scored 939 goals in 1,283 matches. After netting 41 times for Al Nassr and 7 more with Portugal during the 2024–25 season, a similar output this year would leave him on the doorstep of 1,000 goals by the summer of 2026.