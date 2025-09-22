Trending topics:
Real Madrid absent again: Mbappé, Bellingham, and Vinicius to skip Ballon d’Or gala

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Real Madrid’s absence from Paris marks a rare break in tradition, as the club prioritizes league play.
Real Madrid's absence from Paris marks a rare break in tradition, as the club prioritizes league play.

In a surprising twist, Real Madrid will not have any representatives at the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, despite having three players—Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior—nominated for the prestigious award. According to MARCA, the Spanish giants have chosen not to attend as a form of protest, following last year’s controversy when Vinicius did not receive the recognition many at the club believed he deserved.

Traditionally, Real Madrid is represented at the gala by Emilio Butragueño, a club legend and current director. However, this year the club has decided not to send him, signaling a clear message to the organizers of the award.

The protest is centered on what Madrid considers a lack of acknowledgment for Vinicius Junior, who many inside the club felt was snubbed in last year’s voting. By declining to attend, the club aims to underline its dissatisfaction with the way the award is handled.

Players free to choose, but none will go

Despite the boycott, the club has not prohibited its players from attending. In fact, Real Madrid made it clear that Mbappé, Bellingham, and Vinicius had the freedom to travel to Paris if they wished. However, all three have chosen to stay in Spain.

Rodri won the award last year, when Vinícius was also absent.

Rodri won the award last year, when Vinícius was also absent.

One major factor in their decision is scheduling: Real Madrid faces Levante the following day, and both the club and players have prioritized preparation for that game over attending the gala.

Focus on Levante, not the red carpet

The timing of the gala has made it easier for the players to align with the club’s stance. With a league match immediately after the ceremony, there is little incentive to disrupt their training routine.

According to MARCA, all three stars are expected to remain fully focused on the domestic fixture rather than traveling for an award ceremony where they feel undervalued.

