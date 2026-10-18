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Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 9?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

Real Madrid face a key clash in the 2026–27 La Liga season against Sevilla. Unfortunately for Los Blancos, Vinicius Junior will not be part of the squad stepping onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch today.

On Matchday 8, Vinicius was sent off during the match against Villarreal after pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair. Following a VAR review, the referee issued a straight red card to the Brazilian winger.

After the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee reviewed the incident, Vinicius was handed a four-match suspension. Real Madrid appealed the decision in hopes of reducing the sanction, but the appeal was formally rejected and the full suspension was upheld

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Which games will Vinicius Junior miss?

Beyond today’s clash against Sevilla, Vinicius will miss several crucial domestic fixtures. The ban is strictly a domestic league suspension, meaning he remains fully eligible to compete in the UEFA Champions League, as he did last week against Roma.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

In La Liga, the Brazilian forward will be sidelined for upcoming matches against Sevilla, Barcelona (El Clásico), Racing de Santander, and Valencia. The first two fixtures in particular represent critical tests in Madrid’s domestic campaign.

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Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

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Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

Vinicius will miss more than a month of league football, with his return slated for November 22 when Real Madrid face Celta Vigo following the international break. While it marks a significant absence on the home front, manager José Mourinho is expected to rely on him heavily in European fixtures to ensure he maintains match sharpness and rhythm.

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