Serie A
New Christian Pulisic scare for Milan as fresh injury sparks concerns: Is it serious and will he be fit to play in Serie A clash vs. Lazio?

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic has shaped Milan’s season with the kind of influence that changes the direction of a title race, so when news broke of a new problem just days after his dramatic derby heroics, suspense filled Milanello again. For now, all that is certain is that Pulisic, the heartbeat of the Rossoneri’s attack, faces a new test at a crucial moment.

The American enjoyed a sensational return from his previous setback, scoring the winner against Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, lifting Milan to second place, and continuing his incredible run of form. But as the club prepares for Lazio, uncertainty surrounds his availability — a situation that has deepened the intrigue around the team’s most influential player.

Before mystery replaced celebration, Pulisic had delivered a performance worthy of his growing legend at San Siro. After missing a month with a hamstring issue, the 27-year-old returned and instantly shifted Milan’s trajectory. He scored the only goal of the derby — his fifth Serie A goal of the season, and the strike that pushed him to seven goals and two assists in ten matches across competitions.

His overall league impact remains extraordinary: 48 goal contributions since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, a number that ties him with Lautaro Martinez and places him shoulder-to-shoulder with Italy’s most devastating attackers. It was hardly surprising then that the club’s victory kept it just two points off Roma and entrenched the American at the top of the Serie A scoring charts. Every indication suggested momentum — until training at Milanello produced a new concern.

The hidden twist: The injury behind the headlines

The suspense surrounding Pulisic finally gave way midway through the week: according to multiple reports from Italy, Pulisic has suffered a minor muscle injury. Sky Italia‘s phrasing was clear: “a slight muscular issue… not believed to be serious. But the implications were equally clear — Milan needs to slow down and evaluate him carefully, once again.

Several outlets specified that he did not train during midweek sessions and that the injury had occurred during training. “The setback could put Pulisic at risk for Saturday’s game,” wrote Gazzetta dello Sport, emphasizing the need for caution, especially given his recent return from a long absence.

He was not alone. Alexis Saelemaekers also picked up a problem — “a recurring back issue” — during the same session, raising concerns for both wings ahead of Lazio. For now, Milan will assess Pulisic over the next 48 hours, but the tone from reporters on-site was pointed: caution first, availability second.

