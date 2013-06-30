By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Swans.

City: Located in Swansea, alongside the coast in south Wales.

Swansea were founded in 1912. They play their home games at the Liberty Stadium, which holds just over 20,000 spectators. Prior to the Liberty Stadium, City played at Vetch Field.

Swansea play in a white kit, with white shirts, shorts and socks.

Arch-enemy: Swansea have a well-known and fierce rivalry with Cardiff City, which has been regarded as one of the most hostile rivalries in British football.

Famous Players: Notable Swansea players include Wilfred Milne – most league appearances, Roger Freestone, Herbie Williams, Robbie James, Bob Latchford, Wyndham Evans, Ivor Allchurch, Alan Curtis, Len Thompson, Lee Trundle, John Toshack and Trevor Ford.

Honors: Swansea have previously won the Football League Championship Final, League One (three times) and League Two. They have also won the Football League Cup and the Football League Trophy.

Fun fact: Swansea beat Bradford City 5-0 in the 2012-13 Football League Cup Final, which was the competition’s highest ever winning margin in the final.

Your browser does not support iframes.