Pep Guardiola, known for his fiery touchline demeanor, found himself under the spotlight once again following Manchester City’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Brentford. City, the reigning Premier League champions, appeared to be cruising to victory after Phil Foden scored two quick goals in the second half. However, Brentford mounted a spirited comeback, with Yoane Wissa and Christian Nørgaard finding the net in the final moments of the match. The equalizer, a header from Nørgaard in the 92nd minute, left the Citizens ruing their inability to close out the game.

This draw added to City’s inconsistent form this season, even as they had recently thrashed Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup and secured back-to-back Premier League wins. The result also left Guardiola visibly frustrated, a sentiment he did not shy away from expressing after the match.

While the match itself delivered high-octane action, it was the intense post-match exchange between Guardiola and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega that captured the headlines. A viral video showed the experienced boss animatedly addressing Ortega, sparking speculation about the nature of their interaction.

Many assumed the City boss was berating his goalkeeper for the late collapse that saw Brentford salvage a draw. However, the Spaniard offered his version of events, providing insight into the tense yet supportive relationship he shares with his players.

Pep’s exchange with Ortega: Encouragement or criticism?

In the immediate aftermath of the match, cameras captured Guardiola approaching Ortega with what appeared to be an impassioned outburst. The video showed Guardiola alternately hugging, shaking, and speaking animatedly to the German-Spanish goalkeeper, fueling rumors of a heated confrontation. However, Guardiola addressed the incident in his post-match press conference.

“I told him how well he played in the ball-handling situations, how good his pass to Erling Haaland was, and how happy and satisfied I am with him,” the 53-year-old explained. He emphasized that his actions were intended to uplift Ortega, who had recently stepped in as City’s starting goalkeeper following Ederson’s injury.

Lip-reader offers another perspective

Despite Guardiola’s explanation, a lip-reading expert offered an alternative interpretation of the exchange. According to what Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Mail, Guardiola was instructing Ortega to use time-wasting tactics in the game’s dying minutes. Freeman claimed Guardiola told the German goalkeeper to “take the yellow”—a directive to intentionally slow the game down, even if it meant receiving a caution.

This insight aligns with the frustration Guardiola expressed about his team’s inability to manage the game after taking a two-goal lead. “We didn’t take the right decisions in the final third to close the game,” the Spanish manager admitted to TNT Sports. He acknowledged that the result was disappointing, particularly as City squandered an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table.