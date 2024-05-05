Victor Osimhen, a former Serie A champion with Napoli, seems to have piqued Chelsea’s attention again. While Paris Saint-Germain are after the 25-year-old, the English side have been known to be a longtime fan of him.

After helping Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season, Osimhen became the most desirable striker in Europe. The Nigerian striker has been a constant source of brilliance for the Azzurri since he arrived from Lille in 2020.

Over his four years in Naples, he has amassed an outstanding record, scoring 75 goals and assisting on 18 more. Thus, the club wasted no time in renewing his contract in December of last year. But they included a release clause worth around $140 million.

Undying love for Premier League amid France talk

During the upcoming summer transfer window, Osimhen is reportedly a target for both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The Blues are looking to add a striker of his caliber to their offense. Meanwhile, the French giants would love to have him on board as a high-profile replacement amid Kylian Mbappe’s exit.

Throughout his career, Osimhen has spoken about his admiration for and aspiration to play in the Premier League. His praise for Didier Drogba, a legend for Chelsea and the Ivory Coast, only served to strengthen this view.

Still, he has enough experience from his one season with Lille, scoring 13 goals in 27 games before joining Serie A. Thus, a return to France is still a considerable possibility.

Chelsea test waters first

Reportedly, Chelsea have already plotted their strategy to outbid PSG for Victor Osimhen as the summer transfer window draws near. Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that the London club has allegedly approached Napoli with a contract proposal.

Rumors of a transfer deal are rife

It is quite likely that the club would take advantage of the possible sale of one their most prized assets; especially in order to strengthen their team for the next season. Apparently, the Italians see Osimhen’s departure as a critical chance to acquire vital finances to support their transfer market goals.

They have also gained a significant asset in the Nigerian star, a talented player wanted by other elite teams. And the first hopeful buyers have already begun to test the waters. Chelsea have made contact with Napoli, including Romelu Lukaku and an unnamed young player a part of their $97 million bid.

In the next few days, the Partenopei will likely announce Giovanni Manna as their new director of sports. The report adds that Manna has his eye on the powerful Belgian striker and that he had previously tried to get him to join Juventus. While Lukaku has not yet found his footing at Chelsea, he has been a revelation in Serie A with Inter Milan and Roma.

With 29 appearances for the Giallorossi this season, the 30-year-old has scored 11 goals and added three assists in Italy’s top division. The Belgian also has an impressive record in the UEFA Europa League, with seven goals and one assist in 12 matches played. The 30-year-old also appeared in two games for Roma in the Coppa Italia, scoring once.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo