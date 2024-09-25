Chelsea is currently in discussions with three major airlines, including Qatar Airways, as the club searches for a new front-of-shirt sponsor. This comes after their short-term deal with Infinite Athlete expired in July. Chelsea has been without a sponsor for the current 2024-25 season. The lack of Champions League action this season has made the search for a sponsor more challenging. Talks are ongoing, with hopes of securing a deal soon.

The club started both the current and the previous season without a front-of-shirt sponsor. This is a rare occurrence for a club of Chelsea‘s stature. The deal with Infinite Athlete came eight games into last season.

The club’s hierarchy has focused on securing a short-term deal for the current season, but finding the right fit has proven difficult. A major stumbling block in the negotiations is the club’s absence from the Champions League. This has diminished their appeal to potential sponsors. The latter is often more willing to invest in teams playing on Europe’s biggest stage.

Despite these challenges, Chelsea remains a highly marketable club with a large global fanbase. As such, the club is in talks with several major airlines, including Qatar Airways, one of the world’s most prominent sports sponsors.

Qatar Airways: Potential major partner

Qatar Airways is a well-known force in the world of sports sponsorship. It previously partnered with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. For example, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Inter have had Qatar Airways on their kit before. These partnerships have seen the airline’s logo prominently displayed on the shirts of some of the most successful and well-followed teams in the world.

If Chelsea and Qatar Airways reach a deal, it would be a major coup for the English side. This potentially provides a lucrative sponsorship agreement and further cements Chelsea’s global brand. Qatar Airways has a strong presence in international sports. Thus, aligning with a club like them would offer significant exposure in the Premier League.

The talks between Chelsea and Qatar Airways are still in the preliminary stages, with no agreement finalized as of yet. However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that the discussions are progressing. The Blues are also negotiating with two other airlines, whose identities have yet to be disclosed. This indicates that the club is leaving no stone unturned.

Challenges in securing a long-term deal

One of the reasons Chelsea has yet to finalize a sponsorship deal is the club’s reluctance to commit to a long-term agreement. Without Champions League football, the Stamford Bridge outfit are cautious about locking in a deal that may undervalue the club’s true worth when they return to Europe’s elite competition. As a result, the club is prioritizing short-term deals for now, with an eye on securing a more lucrative contract once they regain their place in the Champions League.

This strategic approach has made negotiations more complex. Many companies are interested in partnering with a club of Chelsea’s stature. Yet, the absence of long-term security in Europe’s top competition has made it difficult for them to command the kind of sponsorship deals they are accustomed to. A long-term sponsor could be worth significantly more if Chelsea were regularly competing at the highest level. That includes the Champions League, where the club has traditionally thrived.

