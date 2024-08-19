Santiago Gimenez is inching toward a move to Nottingham Forest to become the latest Mexican in the English top flight. The current Feyenoord striker has been the subject of a transfer to several different clubs. A breakout 2023/24 campaign linked Gimenez to Tottenham last season. Likewise, West Ham was in on the striker at one point. However, he ended up staying in the Eredivisie to complete the season with Arne Slot’s side.

Now, though, Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest has reached out to Feyenoord to inquire about the availability of the Mexican. Gimenez is under contract in the Netherlands until the summer of 2027. He opened the 2024/25 campaign in a similar fashion to how he played out the majority of the 2023/24 season. A brace against PEC Zwolle means he has three goal contributions in the side’s opening two games of the season.

Last year, the Mexican scored 23 goals in 30 Eredivisie games with Feyenoord. It was an improvement on the 15 goals he logged in the 2022/23 season, which was his first in the Netherlands. The 23-year-old is showing is therefore demonstrating his consistency and ability to grow, and a move to a club on a bigger stage could be on the cards. Nottingham Forest could use Gimenez as a central striker.

The report out of the Rotterdam that is linking Gimenez to the Tricky Trees claims Nottingham Forest is willing to pay just shy of $30 million. Forest made several sales this summer to free up their availability to pursue players. Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic and Ramon Sosa each cost over $10 million. However, for all the signings Forest has made this summer, a striker is not one. Gimenez is a top prospect among clubs in Europe, and this could be a major grab for Forest.

Nottingham Forest would be a career-defining move for Santiago Gimenez

The Mexican has the potential to take his career to new heights after Nottingham Forest if he makes this move. His current trajectory has drawn conversation with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Those may be too large of a jump for a 23-year-old who has spent two years in European soccer. That makes a transfer to Nottingham Forest more attractive. The quality of opposition would climb greatly compared to the opponents he faces in the Eredivisie. However, he would not have the pressure to perform immediately and at an elite level.

Nottingham Forest has used Chris Wood as its sole striker for over a year now, and the Kiwi has done fairly well all things considered. At the age of 32, he may not provide the spark to the game that Forest may need against stronger sides. That is where Gimenez could be the difference. Gimenez came off the bench just one time last season in the Eredivisie, so it would be a role that may take getting used to. Yet, that could allow him more time to learn how the Premier League operates compared to the top flight in the Netherlands.

PHOTOS: IMAGO