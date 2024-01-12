West Ham is monitoring star Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international previously garnered links to top teams such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, Gimenez wants guaranteed playing time if he departs the Dutch side. This could hinder the Spanish duo’s chances of signing the Mexican in January.

Gimenez has been in incredible form for Feyenoord during the current campaign. The 22-year-old forward has racked up 20 goals and five assists in just 22 total appearances for the club. The Mexican currently co-leads the Eredivisie in goals alongside AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis with 18.

The Times reports that Feyenoord currently values Gimenez at about $38 million. However, the Dutch side would prefer to hold on to the star until at least the summer. The news outlet suggests that the club believes that the striker’s value will only increase in the coming months.

Feyenoord’s coach refused to rule out January departure

While Feyenoord wants to keep Gimenez beyond this month, manager Arne Slot did not exactly 100% rule out a January sale of the striker. “If it is best for the club that he is sold, then so be it,” Slot recently stated.

“Of course, I will give my arguments, but it is not the case that if Dennis [te Kloese, Feyenoord’s chief executive] convinces me that it must be done, I will hand in my contract the next day.”

“Of course, everyone understands that we prefer to sell at the end of the season. But if an offer is made that cannot be refused, so that we can also pay salaries and transfer fees in the future, as the competition does, then we as Feyenoord may also be able to take the next step.”

Feyenoord is currently second in the Eredivisie standings and would prefer Gimenez to remain with the team to help push for a title. The Dutch side purchased the striker from Cruz Azul in 2022 for around $6 million.

West Ham could use Santiago Gimenez as reinforcement

West Ham’s interest in Gimenez is not exactly surprising. Not only do some of the top teams in Europe want the Mexico international. The Hammers could use a true center forward. Michail Antonio is 33 and currently dealing with a knee injury. The club also has Danny Ings. However, the Englishman has only played sparingly this season under manager David Moyes.

With the club thin up front, Moyes has recently opted to deploy Jarrod Bowen as a center forward. The England intentional is perhaps the club’s top player. He traditionally plays out on the right flank. Although Bowen has performed well in the new role, signing a true center forward could allow him to play his more familiar position.

West Ham also has a recent success of signing players from Eredivisie clubs. Moyes recently grabbed Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez from Ajax earlier this summer. Both players have become key stars in the current Hammers team. Moyes could sell Ings and other fringe players and use the funds on Gimenez before the end of the month.

