Not Vinicius: Real Madrid hit with astronomical bid for Kylian Mbappe that would smash Neymar’s transfer record, as La Liga club’s response emerges

By Martina Alcheva

Vinicius Junior (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior (L) and Kylian Mbappe (R) of Real Madrid.

The modern transfer market rarely produces genuine shockwaves anymore, but this one landed with a thud felt across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. With Vinicius Junior already linked to astronomical interest from abroad and Neymar’s long-standing world record looming over soccer’s financial history, attention has now shifted decisively toward Kylian Mbappe, the most marketable forward of his generation.

Real Madrid, quietly but firmly, suddenly found itself at the center of a proposal so vast it threatened to redefine soccer’s economic ceiling. The numbers alone suggested a seismic moment — yet the response from Spain would ultimately speak louder than the offer itself.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid received a world-record transfer offer worth approximately $381 million for Mbappe, submitted by Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al-Hilal. The proposal would have obliterated Neymar’s $240 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, a transfer widely regarded as the moment soccer economics crossed a point of no return. But this bid went far beyond a simple transfer fee.

Al-Hilal’s plan reportedly included a four-year contract valued at roughly $327 million per season, a figure that would have instantly placed Mbappe above Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid player in history. The ambition was unmistakable: this was not merely about signing a star — it was about securing a global sporting icon.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Why Mbappe became the target — not Vinicius

Saudi interest in Real Madrid is not new. Vinicius has been repeatedly linked with the Pro League amid ongoing contract negotiations, and his profile — younger, explosive, and commercially magnetic — fits the league’s long-term ambitions. However, this time the focus shifted.

Mbappe, fresh into Madrid’s sporting project and already established as a generational face of global soccer, represented something different. For Al-Hilal, he was not just a signing — he was a symbol capable of anchoring broadcast deals, sponsorships, and international attention at a time when Saudi soccer is recalibrating its spending strategy.

With high-earning stars like Karim Benzema approaching contract expiration and Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal entering its later stages, the league is seeking younger, enduring figureheads rather than short-term spectacles.

Real Madrid’s immediate reaction inside the Bernabeu

The size of the offer left no room for hesitation — and yet, inside the Santiago Bernabeu, the decision was reportedly instantaneous. Midway through internal discussions, Madrid made its position unmistakably clear. The offer was rejected outright, without negotiation.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (L) celebrates scoring a goal with Vinicius Jr.

According to Fichajes“the message was immediate: Mbappe’s departure would not be negotiated at any price.” No counteroffer was discussed, and no internal debate prolonged the process. The proposal was simply deemed incompatible with the club’s sporting vision. This clarity reveals something fundamental about Madrid’s current identity.

From a purely financial standpoint, rejecting $381 million appears almost irrational. But Los Blancos don’t operate on short-term logic. Sources close to the board emphasized that “some sporting assets cannot be measured solely in economic terms.” Mbappe is not viewed as a tradable commodity — he is seen as the axis of a long-term project, both competitively and commercially.

The club believes that selling him, even for a record fee, would weaken the sporting structure built around him and dilute their global narrative at a time when it seeks sustained dominance rather than momentary profit. In short, the Whites did not see a price — it saw a threat to identity.

