$140 million Saudi Pro League plan could shockingly hand Manchester United another Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is once again being linked to Manchester United. Two years after the Portuguese superstar’s dramatic Old Trafford exit, reports suggest the Red Devils could be heading for a reunion that might be worth as much as $140 million. It would be an unexpected twist at a time when the club’s financial struggles have forced executives to think outside the box.

The prospect has stirred intrigue across the soccer world. Why would a debt-ridden United, battling on the pitch and off it, suddenly have the chance to meet their former icon again? The answer lies in a surprise Saudi Pro League plan that could reshape the club’s season.

The club’s financial headaches are well-documented. It is currently grappling with debts of around $1 billion, while also reeling from the loss of European competition. Missing out on the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League has cost the team nearly $114 million in revenue this season alone.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already introduced sweeping cost-cutting measures, from laying off staff to axing long-standing ambassadorial roles, including that of Sir Alex Ferguson. Yet, despite posting record annual revenues of $896 million, the club has still recorded a sixth consecutive financial loss.

What is Manchester United’s plan?

So where does Ronaldo fit into all this? According to The Athletic and The Sun, United is exploring the possibility of arranging a mid-season friendly in Saudi Arabia. The idea would allow the Red Devils to plug part of their financial gap while also giving Ruben Amorim’s side the benefit of warm-weather training during the English winter.

The Saudi Pro League has been eager to showcase global soccer brands during its annual Riyadh Season, which runs from October to March. Hosting Manchester United would be a coup in itself—but the real prize would be the possibility of facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United at Reale Arena on November 03, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Ronaldo, who moved to the Middle East in January 2023 after his bitter departure from Old Trafford, has become the face of Saudi soccer. The thought of United going head-to-head with its former talisman is already being hyped as the most lucrative scenario available.

The Athletic cautions there is “no guarantee” the game will go ahead, but the idea has clear appeal. For the Saudis, it would be a headline attraction. For the Premier League outfit, it could mean a financial lifeline worth up to $140 million.