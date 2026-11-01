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How to watch Benfica vs Alverca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Rafa Silva of Benfica
© AlamyRafa Silva of Benfica
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Alverca on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica vs Alverca
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Monday, November 2, 2026
WHERE Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica host Alverca on Monday, November 2 in the Primeira Liga off the back of three straight wins. They beat Gil Vicente 4-1 on October 29, followed a 2-1 win over Santa Clara on October 26, and a 4-1 victory over Omonia on October 22. That run has them scoring freely and gives them a clear edge in form heading into this matchday.
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Alverca arrive in a different spot after losing their last two matches. They fell 1-0 to Arouca on October 24 and were beaten 2-0 by Tondela on October 18, though they did close out October with a 4-1 win over Famalicão on the 12th. Snapping their current two-game slide against a team in Benfica’s form will not be easy, but a result here would steady their season.

Benfica vs Alverca: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Benfica vs. Alverca 2-1 February 8, 2026 Primeira Liga
Alverca vs. Benfica 1-2 August 31, 2025 Primeira Liga
Benfica vs. Alverca 2-0 March 28, 2004 Primeira Liga
Alverca vs. Benfica 0-3 November 9, 2003 Primeira Liga
Alverca vs. Benfica 1-3 February 24, 2002 Primeira Liga
Benfica vs. Alverca 3-2 September 30, 2001 Primeira Liga
Benfica vs. Alverca 0-2 May 4, 2001 Primeira Liga
Alverca vs. Benfica 2-1 December 10, 2000 Primeira Liga
Benfica vs. Alverca 3-2 March 19, 2000 Primeira Liga
Alverca vs. Benfica 3-1 October 31, 1999 Primeira Liga

2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Porto 10 +21 30
2 Benfica 9 +18 22
3 Sporting 10 +12 21
4 Santa Clara Azores 10 +9 21
5 Arouca 10 +6 20
6 Viseu 10 +3 20
7 Gil Vicente 9 +1 14
8 Moreirense 10 -4 14
9 Alverca 9 +0 11
10 Braga 9 -2 11
11 Famalicao 9 +3 10
12 Estrela Amadora 10 -4 10
13 Guimaraes 9 +0 8
14 Madeira 10 -12 8
15 CD Nacional 10 -9 7
16 Rio Ave 10 -14 7
17 Casa Pia 10 -14 7
18 Estoril 10 -14 2
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All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games

Game Day Time (ET)
Arouca vs. CD Nacional Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:30 AM
Viseu vs. Rio Ave Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM
Madeira vs. Santa Clara Azores Sunday, November 1, 2026 1:00 PM
Braga vs. Famalicao Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:30 PM
Benfica vs. Alverca Monday, November 2, 2026 3:15 PM
Gil Vicente vs. Guimaraes Monday, November 2, 2026 3:15 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Alverca and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Benfica will face Alverca on Monday, November 2, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
  • Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Benfica vs Alverca game in the United States.
  • Benfica lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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