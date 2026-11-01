How to watch Benfica vs Alverca match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Primeira Liga

|WHO
|Benfica vs Alverca
|WHAT
|Primeira Liga
|WHEN
|3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Monday, November 2, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Benfica vs Alverca: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|2-1
|February 8, 2026
|Primeira Liga
|Alverca vs. Benfica
|1-2
|August 31, 2025
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|2-0
|March 28, 2004
|Primeira Liga
|Alverca vs. Benfica
|0-3
|November 9, 2003
|Primeira Liga
|Alverca vs. Benfica
|1-3
|February 24, 2002
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|3-2
|September 30, 2001
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|0-2
|May 4, 2001
|Primeira Liga
|Alverca vs. Benfica
|2-1
|December 10, 2000
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|3-2
|March 19, 2000
|Primeira Liga
|Alverca vs. Benfica
|3-1
|October 31, 1999
|Primeira Liga
2026-27 Primeira Liga standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Porto
|10
|+21
|30
|2
|Benfica
|9
|+18
|22
|3
|Sporting
|10
|+12
|21
|4
|Santa Clara Azores
|10
|+9
|21
|5
|Arouca
|10
|+6
|20
|6
|Viseu
|10
|+3
|20
|7
|Gil Vicente
|9
|+1
|14
|8
|Moreirense
|10
|-4
|14
|9
|Alverca
|9
|+0
|11
|10
|Braga
|9
|-2
|11
|11
|Famalicao
|9
|+3
|10
|12
|Estrela Amadora
|10
|-4
|10
|13
|Guimaraes
|9
|+0
|8
|14
|Madeira
|10
|-12
|8
|15
|CD Nacional
|10
|-9
|7
|16
|Rio Ave
|10
|-14
|7
|17
|Casa Pia
|10
|-14
|7
|18
|Estoril
|10
|-14
|2
All upcoming 2026-27 Primeira Liga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Arouca vs. CD Nacional
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Viseu vs. Rio Ave
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Madeira vs. Santa Clara Azores
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|1:00 PM
|Braga vs. Famalicao
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Benfica vs. Alverca
|Monday, November 2, 2026
|3:15 PM
|Gil Vicente vs. Guimaraes
|Monday, November 2, 2026
|3:15 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Benfica vs Alverca and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Benfica will face Alverca on Monday, November 2, for the 2026-27 Primeira Liga.
- Fubo, beIN SPORTS will carry the Benfica vs Alverca game in the United States.
- Benfica lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.