Neymar Santos, father of Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr., has confirmed that his son will be available for transfer in 2025. While acknowledging Neymar Jr.’s current contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal runs until 2025.

In a recent interview on the ‘Roundcast’ podcast, Neymar Sr. stated, “Let’s see what will happen and how Neymar will really feel. He will be free to decide. We’ve never been so free to decide where we’re going, and having a 32-year-old free agent is a gift for any businessman.”

Neymar Sr. admitted, “We don’t know anything. I see the speculation, and we’ve started to prepare for it.” He addressed concerns about Neymar Jr.’s injury history, stating, and said the market is waiting to see how he recovers, but he always comes back “better than before”, and it will be no different.

Neymar Sr. emphasized the significance of the 2025 Club World Cup in potentially boosting Neymar Jr.’s market value. He explained, “All the clubs will be there, and Al-Hilal earned their place. They have one of the biggest stars they could have to compete, and a guy with experience in this type of competition. That’s why they didn’t give up on the second year of the contract with Neymar.”

No long-term plans, just Barcelona

Reflecting on the trajectory of Neymar Jr.’s career, Neymar Sr. revealed, “We never made plans. The only plan we made was to get to Barcelona.” He described the subsequent moves to PSG and Al-Hilal as unexpected turns, highlighting the unpredictable nature of his son’s career path.

With Neymar Jr.’s contract expiring in 2025 and his father actively exploring potential transfers, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year in the superstar’s career. His performance in the Club World Cup could significantly impact his market value and future club. The coming months will reveal the specific destinations under consideration and the ultimate path this footballing icon will take.