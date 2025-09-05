Trending topics:
Lionel Messi bids goodbye to Argentina crowd in style: Three heartwarming moments from Venezuela win fans will never forget

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during theFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during theFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

The world came to a standstill in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi stepped onto the pitch for what could be his final competitive match on Argentine soil. The reigning world champions faced Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier, but the match was never just about soccer. It was about an icon, a nation, and the emotions of a goodbye.

Messi delivered everything the fans could have hoped for: two brilliant goals, dazzling skill, and moments of deep humanity that defined the night. But beyond the goals and the victory, there were three unforgettable gestures that turned his farewell into something truly extraordinary—acts that will be remembered as much as his magic on the ball.

Before kick-off, Messi walked onto the field with his three sons, soaking in the roar of a sold-out crowd of 85,000 at Estadio Mas Monumental. The 38-year-old, who lifted the 2022 World Cup as captain, admitted the emotions of the night were overwhelming. “There are so many emotions. I’ve experienced so many things on this field,” Messi told reporters afterward. “It’s always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. I’m very happy. Being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.”

Argentina had already booked its ticket to the 2026 World Cup, but the game against Venezuela carried a deeper meaning. For Messi, it was a farewell he had long desired, especially after being denied the chance for a proper send-off at Barcelona following his abrupt exit in 2021. “For many years I had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here too, in my country with my people,” he added. “For many years, a lot of things were said, but, well, I’ll stay with all the good.”

Three acts that defined the night

The goals were spectacular, but the night will be remembered just as much for the kindness and humanity Messi displayed. The first came before the match, deep in the stadium tunnel. A young fan, overcome with tears, was ushered towards Messi. Instead of brushing past, the Argentine legend embraced her in a warm hug, posed for photos, and encouraged her to smile. It was a small act, but one that turned heartbreak into a moment of lifelong joy.

The second act unfolded in front of the entire stadium. Hand-in-hand with his three sons, Messi walked out as Argentina’s captain, not just as a player but as a father. The sight of him leading his children onto the field resonated with fans worldwide—proof that even in moments of farewell, his love for family shines as brightly as his love for soccer.

Finally, the night ended with a gesture far removed from the stadium lights. Leaving the venue, Messi spotted Argentine music icon Charly Garcia among the departing fans. Instead of driving away, he stopped his car, greeted the legendary rocker, and exchanged warm words of respect—bridging the worlds of soccer and music, and two eras of Argentine greatness.

