In a historic night for soccer in the United States, more than 77,000 fans filled Williams-Brice Stadium to witness a clash between two of the sport’s most storied clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The electrifying atmosphere set the stage for Liverpool’s dominant performance, which secured a 3-0 victory over their rivals.

The Reds set the tone early in the match, capitalizing on Manchester United’s defensive lapses.

Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring in the 10th minute, pouncing on a loose ball after a defensive error by Casemiro. The young forward’s goal energized the Liverpool fans in the stadium and put Manchester United on the back foot.

Curtis Jones doubled their lead before halftime, converting a low cross from Mohamed Salah. Salah’s excellent close control and burst of speed left United’s Toby Collyer trailing; his pinpoint delivery allowed Jones to finish with ease. The 2-0 lead at the break reflected Liverpool’s control of the game and their clinical finishing.

The second half saw Liverpool continue their dominance. Kostas Tsimikas scored the third and final goal in the 61st minute; seizing on a rebound after United goalkeeper Andre Onana failed to hold a powerful shot from Diogo Jota.

The Greek’s strike put the game beyond Manchester United’s reach and sealed an impressive 3-0 win for the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool beat Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina Liverpool beat Manchester United at Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina

How did Liverpool and United fare on US tour?

This match marked the end of Liverpool’s successful three-game tour of the United States, during which they achieved a perfect record. Prior to their victory in Columbia, Liverpool had also defeated opponents in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The tour provided new manager Arne Slot with an opportunity to assess his squad and implement his strategies ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Slot, who recently took over from Jurgen Klopp, will be pleased with his team’s performances and the chemistry displayed on the field.

Despite the preseason nature of the matches, their form and cohesion bode well for their Premier League campaign, which kicks off against newly promoted Ipswich on August 17.

In contrast, Manchester United’s preseason tour has been less successful. The loss to Liverpool followed a defeat to Arsenal a week earlier, though they did manage a win against Real Betis in between.

A serious injury to young defender Will Fish compounded the Red Devils’ struggles. He was stretchered off after a collision with Liverpool’s Harvey Blair.

United manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to integrate key players returning from Euro 2024 and Copa America commitments, especially as the team prepares for the new season.

The absence of several first-team regulars has highlighted the need for depth and resilience within the squad.

Record-breaking attendance

The official attendance of 77,559 set a new record for the largest crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium for a non-soccer event, as per Live5News.

This milestone underscores the growing popularity of soccer in the United States and the drawing power of global clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United. The packed stadium and vibrant atmosphere provided a fitting backdrop for a memorable match.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo