Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Santiago Gimenez (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Santiago Gimenez (right)

Santiago Gimenez will lead the line, Luka Modric will orchestrate the midfield, and San Siro will be buzzing — but the real intrigue heading into Milan’s clash with Bologna surrounds one man’s fitness. Attention in Serie A turns to whether Milan’s American star, Christian Pulisic, will be ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Both teams sit side by side on three points after two league matches, and with a Coppa Italia final rematch on the cards, there’s more than just bragging rights at stake. Bologna, buoyed by their recent silverware and return to European soccer, will be eager to prove that their triumph last season was no fluke. At the same time, the Red and Blacks need consistency after a turbulent campaign that saw them finish eighth and miss out on Europe entirely.

Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the Milan dugout was meant to bring stability, and after a stumbling start — a shock 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Cremonese — the Rossoneri steadied themselves before the international break.

The 2-0 victory over Lecce may have relieved some of the early-season pressure, but Allegri’s real challenge begins now. The team’s main objective this season is clear: fight for a top-four finish and return to European competition. With key signings like Modric and Adrien Rabiot brought in over the summer, this remodeled squad must deliver.

Will Pulisic play?

The biggest uncertainty heading into Sunday’s clash centers around Christian Pulisic. The U.S. international played late into the international break, featuring for the USMNT in a friendly against Japan in Columbus, Ohio, before making the long trip back to Europe.

Advertisement

“Pulisic, however, remains a doubt for Milan, as he started in the international friendly… and has since had to make the long journey back to Europe, which has not left much time for recovery or for training with the Rossoneri,” reported Sky Italia.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Beyond travel fatigue, reports indicate that the 26-year-old also suffered a hand problem and will be evaluated before kickoff. Allegri’s decision could reshape Milan’s attack: if Pulisic is benched, Adrien Rabiot could make his debut, with Loftus-Cheek moving into a more advanced role alongside Santiago Gimenez.

Advertisement

Probable XI and what to expect

As per Sky Italia, Milan’s probable lineup is a 3-5-1-1 featuring Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek; and Gimenez leading the line.

Tweet placeholder

If Pulisic is passed fit, he could be introduced later in the game to stretch Bologna’s defense. But if not, Sunday might be remembered as the day the Rossoneri fans got their first real look at the Modric-Rabiot midfield axis — and perhaps a glimpse of a new chapter for Allegri’s side.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

The Rossoneri have learned that one of their most important stars will not be available for Sunday’s match at San Siro.

Coppa Italia collapse: Will Christian Pulisic face another coaching change with Sergio Conceicao’s Milan job under threat?

Coppa Italia collapse: Will Christian Pulisic face another coaching change with Sergio Conceicao’s Milan job under threat?

Christian Pulisic looked on in frustration as another chance to salvage Milan’s season slipped away in the Coppa Italia final. But what unfolded in Rome may instead mark the beginning of a new era—one without the man currently on the Rossoneri bench.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Coppa Italia

AC Milan play against Bologna in the 2024/2025 Coppa Italia final. Fans in the USA can watch all the action unfold, with complete kickoff times and broadcast information available here for both TV and streaming options.

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina makes raw admission after doping ban: ‘Soccer had died for me’

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina makes raw admission after doping ban: ‘Soccer had died for me’

A teammate of Lionel Messi from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad has opened up about the doping suspension that derailed his career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo