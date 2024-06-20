The prospect of seeing Messi and Suarez reunite with ex-Barcelona teammate Neymar at Inter Miami appears to have been dashed. Neymar, currently with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, has hinted at his commitment to the Middle Eastern club. The Brazilian’s journey from Barca’s MSN to PSG and now Al-Hilal has been marked by transformative career decisions and aspirations.

The 32-year-old’s move to Al-Hilal in 2023 marked a significant chapter in his career. Interestingly, he departed the French heavyweights alongside Lionel Messi’s transition to a new club landscape. However, the Brazilian forward endured a challenging season marred by a serious knee injury. Despite that, he has remained under contract with Al-Hilal amid rumors suggesting a potential move to join former teammates Messi and Luis Suarez in MLS.

The iconic MSN trio—Messi, Suarez, and Neymar—left an indelible mark during their time together at Barcelona. It’s safe to say that their attacking prowess defined an era of dominance. Neymar‘s transfer to PSG in 2017 disrupted this partnership; but sparked intermittent discussions about potential reunions, especially as Messi joined PSG in 2021.

Speculations arose about Neymar potentially joining Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami, especially given their shared history and on-field chemistry. However, with Neymar expressing commitment to Al-Hilal and focusing on recovering from his injury setbacks, any immediate reunion in Miami seems improbable.

What did Neymar say about his future at Al-Hilal?

Despite the allure of MLS and the potential to reunite with former teammates, Neymar has spoken about his dedication to Al-Hilal and his ambitions with the club. Their qualification for the 2025 Club World Cup, following their AFC Champions League triumph, underscores Neymar’s focus on pursuing major honors with his current team.

In an interview with FIFA, the veteran highlighted his excitement about participating in the revamped Club World Cup in the United States. He also emphasized his readiness to represent the Wealthy Saudi giants on the global stage. This commitment further solidifies his stance amidst swirling transfer rumors and speculation regarding his future moves.

“It’s an honor for me to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, defending Al-Hilal. The best clubs in the world and the best athletes in the world will be there, and obviously, this is where Al Hilal and my teammates should be. The expectations for the tournament are huge, and I’m sure that we’ll be ready to represent our fans,” he said.

What did Neymar previously say about linking up with Messi?

Neymar may be dedicated to the Blue Waves for now, but his interest in MLS reflects his broader career aspirations. In interviews, he previously expressed interest in potentially experiencing soccer in the United States.

“I don’t know if I’ll play in Brazil again, I have some doubts about that. I’d love to play in the U.S., actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season,” he said on a Fenomenos podcast back in 2022.

Discussing his reunion desires with Messi and future career paths, Neymar has also acknowledged the unpredictability of his future. “Hopefully we can play together again. Leo is a great person, everyone knows him in football and I think he is very happy and if he is happy, I am too.”

