Lionel Messi’s blockbuster move to MLS in 2023 stunned the soccer world, not only for its impact on the American sports landscape. It also solidified Inter Miami’s position as a rising force in global soccer. According to David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, much of the credit for securing Messi’s signature and sealing his arrival to the MLS should go to Sir Alex Ferguson, his legendary former Manchester United manager. In a recent episode of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Beckham revealed how Sir Alex’s wisdom played a pivotal role. Particularly in guiding him through the decision-making process behind one of the most significant transfers in US sports history.

What did Beckham say on his vision for Inter Miami?

From the moment Beckham established Inter Miami, he had always envisioned signing a marquee player. That player could transform the club and elevate the profile of soccer in the United States. His arrival in 2023 marked the realization of that dream. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Beckham explained:

“I always said bringing someone like Leo to America was our gift. As an ownership group, we wanted to do something for the game in this country. Messi’s presence would not only benefit the sport but also inspire the next generation of American footballers.”

The Englishman acknowledged that beyond the Argentine’s incredible skill on the pitch, his off-field impact would be profound. “We knew Messi would be successful on the field, but his presence would also help boost our club off the field. Especially in terms of commercial growth and fan engagement. It was important to us to bring in a player who could make a significant difference both on and off the pitch.”

In fact, the Argentine’s impact was immediate. Since joining the team, the Argentine maestro scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 35 appearances. Thus, leading Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy—the 2023 Leagues Cup. More than just a statistic, Messi has energized American soccer. He helped increase attendance at Major League Soccer games and boosted the league’s profile internationally.

Sir Alex Ferguson holds lasting influence on MLS

While Messi’s signing made headlines worldwide, Beckham attributed the success of the transfer to the lessons he learned from Sir Alex Ferguson during his playing days at Manchester United. According to Beckham, one of Ferguson’s key philosophies was that it wasn’t just about signing the biggest names. It was rather the “right players” who fit the club’s culture and long-term vision.

“I learned from the boss over the years that it’s not about bringing the biggest and best players, but the right players. With Leo, we knew we were bringing someone who would succeed on the field and who would also help our club off the field.”

This insight became instrumental when Messi’s potential transfer was in doubt. Messi had been widely expected to return to his former club Barcelona after leaving PSG in 2023. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal also emerged as a strong contender. However, Beckham’s determination and his belief in Ferguson’s philosophy ultimately secured Messi’s move to South Beach.

Lionel Messi’s arrival has been a game-changer for Inter Miami and the broader U.S. soccer landscape. The Argentine superstar has been nothing short of exceptional. The 36-year-old superstar led his team to new heights and boosted the league’s visibility on the global stage. His influence extends beyond the numbers, as Beckham emphasized, with Messi’s presence fostering a cultural shift and inspiring a new generation of soccer players and fans in America.

PHOTOS: IMAGO