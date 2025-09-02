Mexican National Team gear reportedly stolen during transit in Oakland ahead of friendly

As head coach Javier Aguirre prepared his starting lineup for Mexico’s upcoming international friendly, the national team suffered an unexpected setback in Oakland, California. Just five days before El Tri faces Japan at the historic Oakland Coliseum, thieves broke into the team’s equipment truck and stole training materials.

According to ESPN, the robbery occurred in the middle of the night. The assailants broke the locks on the utility truck and quickly removed a large trunk containing resistance bands and rolls of training gear used during practice sessions. Though the stolen items did not include player valuables or match equipment, the incident raised concerns about team security while on U.S. soil.

Local authorities have launched a full investigation to identify the individuals responsible. Surveillance footage and witness accounts are expected to play a key role in tracing how the theft unfolded.

A high-profile incident in Oakland

The location of the robbery adds another layer of intrigue. The Oakland Coliseum, once home to the NFL’s Raiders and MLB’s Athletics, has seen its share of historic sporting events. But now it serves as the stage for a worrying off-field storyline just days before Mexico’s match against Japan.

While the theft itself may not directly affect Mexico’s performance, it represents a distraction during what should have been a focused training camp. The Mexican Football Federation has yet to release an official statement, though internal reports suggest they are cooperating closely with Oakland police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Santiago Gimenez could leave AC Milan in shocking swap deal for AS Roma striker, director Tare admits

Mexico’s September FIFA friendlies

Despite the setback, Mexico will continue preparations for its two friendlies during the September FIFA window:

September 6 vs. Japan – 10:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM Mexico City

– 10:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM Mexico City September 9 vs. South Korea – 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM Mexico City

Both matches are seen as valuable opportunities for Aguirre to test his squad ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF calendar and the long-term build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full squad called up by Javier Aguirre