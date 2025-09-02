Trending topics:
Mexican National Team gear reportedly stolen during transit in Oakland ahead of friendly

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The incident occurred at the Oakland Coliseum, where El Tri is preparing for its September 6 friendly.
© Omar VegaThe incident occurred at the Oakland Coliseum, where El Tri is preparing for its September 6 friendly.

As head coach Javier Aguirre prepared his starting lineup for Mexico’s upcoming international friendly, the national team suffered an unexpected setback in Oakland, California. Just five days before El Tri faces Japan at the historic Oakland Coliseum, thieves broke into the team’s equipment truck and stole training materials.

According to ESPN, the robbery occurred in the middle of the night. The assailants broke the locks on the utility truck and quickly removed a large trunk containing resistance bands and rolls of training gear used during practice sessions. Though the stolen items did not include player valuables or match equipment, the incident raised concerns about team security while on U.S. soil.

Local authorities have launched a full investigation to identify the individuals responsible. Surveillance footage and witness accounts are expected to play a key role in tracing how the theft unfolded.

A high-profile incident in Oakland

The location of the robbery adds another layer of intrigue. The Oakland Coliseum, once home to the NFL’s Raiders and MLB’s Athletics, has seen its share of historic sporting events. But now it serves as the stage for a worrying off-field storyline just days before Mexico’s match against Japan.

While the theft itself may not directly affect Mexico’s performance, it represents a distraction during what should have been a focused training camp. The Mexican Football Federation has yet to release an official statement, though internal reports suggest they are cooperating closely with Oakland police.

Mexico’s September FIFA friendlies

Despite the setback, Mexico will continue preparations for its two friendlies during the September FIFA window:

  • September 6 vs. Japan – 10:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM Mexico City
  • September 9 vs. South Korea – 9:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM Mexico City

Both matches are seen as valuable opportunities for Aguirre to test his squad ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF calendar and the long-term build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Full squad called up by Javier Aguirre

  • Goalkeepers: Luis Malagón (América), Raúl Rangel (Chivas), Carlos Moreno (Pachuca)
  • Defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul), Rodrigo Huescas (Copenhagen), César Montes (Lokomotiv), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jesús Orozco Chiquete (Cruz Azul), Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar), Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Juan José Sánchez Purata (Tigres UANL)
  • Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahce), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Erick Sánchez (América)
  • Forwards: Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Diego Lainez (Tigres), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham), Santiago Giménez (AC Milan), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC)
