Lionel Messi‘s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) has sparked an unprecedented surge in popularity and revenue for the league, transforming its standing within the North American sports landscape. His impact extends far beyond the field, impacting everything from ticket sales and television ratings to sponsorships and digital engagement. The Argentine superstar’s presence has essentially turned MLS into a money-printing machine, attracting a level of attention previously unseen.

Messi’s arrival coincided with a remarkable 18% increase in MLS revenue, making it the fastest-growing major league in North America. This financial boost stems from increased ticket sales, record-breaking television viewership, and a significant surge in sponsorship deals.

Apple TV+, which holds the exclusive 10-year broadcast rights to MLS for a substantial $2.5 billion, experienced a rapid influx of subscribers following Messi’s signing, adding nearly 300,000 new users within a month. The sheer magnitude of this financial impact highlights Messi’s influence as a global icon and a significant driver of economic growth for the league.

Beyond the balance sheet: A cultural shift

The impact of Messi’s presence in MLS extends beyond financial gains. His arrival has generated excitement and a newfound interest in soccer across the United States. Stadiums are packed, television ratings are soaring, and brands are clamoring for association with the Inter Miami star.

This cultural shift is reflected in increased digital engagement across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, all experiencing significant growth since Messi joined the league. The “Messi effect” is clearly not confined to South Florida; it’s a nationwide phenomenon, captivating fans across the country and influencing the broader perception of soccer within the U.S.

The success spurred by Messi’s presence in MLS is undeniable. The league’s attendance figures now exceed those of major European leagues like the Bundesliga and La Liga, trailing only the Premier League. This remarkable achievement underlines Messi’s significance not merely as an Inter Miami player, but as a powerful marketing force for the entire MLS.

His global reach brings millions of new viewers and followers to the league, expanding its global footprint. The remarkable growth in sponsorship revenue, an 18% increase compared to MLB’s 16%, further solidifies this unprecedented impact. While still behind the NFL’s colossal revenue stream, MLS’s significant gains, coupled with the continued growth potential, point towards a future where it could potentially surpass leagues like MLB, NBA, and even the NFL, transforming the landscape of American sports.