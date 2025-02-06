Real Madrid is preparing for a significant summer transfer market overhaul, focusing primarily on strengthening its defensive line. While manager Carlo Ancelotti remains under contract until 2026, his position could be impacted by the team’s performance in the remaining 2024-2025 La Liga and Champions League seasons.

Regardless of Ancelotti’s future, the club is determined to address defensive weaknesses, particularly exacerbated by the season-ending injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the club’s primary target. Real Madrid has already submitted a free transfer offer to the England international, whose contract expires in June.

Alexander-Arnold faces a significant decision: remain at Anfield or embark on a new challenge at the Santiago Bernabéu. The club’s pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, however, has ended following Davies‘ contract extension with the German champions.

Theo Hernandez emerges as new left-back option

With the Davies pursuit concluded, Real Madrid has reportedly shifted its focus to AC Milan‘s Theo Hernandez. The French international’s contract with Milan also expires in June 2026, prompting increasing concern at the San Siro regarding a potential free transfer.

Real Madrid initially expressed interest in December, recognizing Hernandez’s attacking prowess as a left-back. His strong performances, particularly his impressive progressive carrying distance and chemistry with Kylian Mbappé, make him an attractive prospect.

However, Real Madrid is not the only club interested in Hernandez. Manchester City has also added him to its list of potential targets, placing him behind Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso in their pecking order.

This added competition will likely influence Real Madrid’s strategy, and the reported £50m price tag reflects his value and desirability. Hernandez’s apparent reluctance to extend his contract with Milan further strengthens Real Madrid’s position, suggesting the potential for a swift negotiation and transfer.