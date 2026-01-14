Trending topics:
Marcus Rashford facing uncertain future as Barcelona reportedly consider not triggering $35M Man United buy option

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Marcus Rashford of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Marcus Rashford has emerged as one of Barcelona’s most rewarding signings in recent years, with the England international proving he can still perform at the highest level for one of the world’s elite clubs. However, his long-term future in Catalonia is now in question, as the Blaugrana are reportedly considering whether to pass on the $35 million buy option attached to his deal with Manchester United.

Frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s plans at United, Rashford sought regular minutes elsewhere, first joining Aston Villa in January before moving to Barcelona on a deal that runs through the 2025-26 season. His performances have impressed supporters, the coaching staff, and club executives alike, fueling interest in a permanent move, though potentially via a route other than triggering the current buy option.

According to Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT, Barcelona would prefer not to activate the €30 million (approximately $35M) clause and instead negotiate a lower transfer fee. If that proves unworkable, another loan move remains on the table, potentially with a conditional obligation to buy, a mechanism not included in the existing agreement.

In fact, representatives from Barcelona and Manchester United have already held talks to explore various pathways toward a permanent transfer. With Rashford valued at €40 million on Transfermarkt and Barcelona’s well-documented financial constraints, the current buy option is viewed more as an aspiration than a realistic outcome.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona is challenged by Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona is challenged by Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid.

After being linked with Barcelona across multiple transfer windows, Rashford’s preference is to remain with the club, a sentiment shared by the Catalan side. With half the season still to play, Jacobs reports that further negotiations are expected, though likely closer to the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

Joao Cancelo names two Brazil legends as his inspirations for choosing Barcelona: ‘All my idols played here’

see also

Joao Cancelo names two Brazil legends as his inspirations for choosing Barcelona: ‘All my idols played here’

Playing alongside Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski, Rashford has earned the trust of head coach Hansi Flick through a series of strong performances. Across 27 appearances in all competitions this season, the English forward has recorded seven goals and 11 assists, tying Yamal as the team’s leading provider.

Could Rashford return to Manchester United?

While both Barcelona and Rashford favor a permanent stay in Spain, the final decision ultimately rests with Manchester United. Rashford remains under contract at Old Trafford through June 2028 as one of the club’s highest earners, and with Barcelona hesitant to trigger the buy clause, a return next summer remains a real possibility.

A compromise agreement could still be reached between the two clubs, particularly if Rashford pushes for the move. However, with Ruben Amorim no longer in charge, ruling out a return entirely would be premature. United recently appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach through the end of the season, a former teammate of Rashford between 2016 and 2018, a connection that could influence a decision only the forward can ultimately make.

