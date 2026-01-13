Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham breaks silence on rumors of strained relationship with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jude Bellingham and Xabi Alonso, former head coach of Real Madrid.
Jude Bellingham and Xabi Alonso, former head coach of Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham found himself at the center of speculation following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal as Real Madrid head coach, with reports suggesting a strained relationship between the English midfielder and the Spaniard. After a day of silence following the club’s announcement, Bellingham has now spoken out to address the rumors directly.

Real Madrid announced Monday that the club and Alonso had mutually agreed to part ways, a decision that came one day after the Spanish Super Cup loss to FC Barcelona. In the aftermath, multiple reports surfaced claiming Bellingham was part of a group, along with Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde, that had lost confidence in the Spanish coach.

Responding to screenshots of those reports shared on his JB5 app, Bellingham issued a forceful statement: “Until now I’ve let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly… What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their ‘sources’.

The England international went on to firmly deny any issues in his relationship with Alonso, pushing back against what he described as reckless reporting. “Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy,” he concluded.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham during the game against Atletico Madrid.

Despite claims of tension, Bellingham remained one of Alonso’s most regularly used players. Under the former coach, the midfielder appeared in 29 matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists, missing time only while recovering from elbow surgery following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Bellingham’s farewell message to Xabi Alonso

Speculation about a fractured relationship between Alonso and key figures in the dressing room intensified after his departure, particularly as some stars did not immediately post public farewell messages. The narrative gained traction when neither Bellingham nor Vinícius shared tributes similar to the one posted by Kylian Mbappé.

However, beyond dismissing the rumors, Bellingham later addressed Alonso directly on Instagram, posting a brief but respectful message to the 2010 World Cup winner with Spain: “Thank you, Mister. It was a pleasure, all the very best for the future.

Jude Bellingham bids farewell to Xabi Alonso on his social media.

