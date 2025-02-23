Manchester United targets world champion: Who is the player desired by Amorim?

With the summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United is actively planning for next season, and one name prominently featured on their radar is Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.

Currently flourishing at AS Roma under manager Claudio Ranieri, Dybala’s future remains uncertain, with his release clause making him a viable target for several top European clubs. Manchester United, under the recent leadership of manager Rúben Amorim, sees Dybala as a key addition to strengthen their attack.

Dybala has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence at AS Roma since Ranieri’s appointment as manager in November. His performances have been instrumental in Roma’s success, solidifying his status as one of Serie A’s most creative and impactful players.

However, at 30 years of age and with several seasons already spent in Italy, the Premier League beckons, potentially as Dybala’s last great opportunity for a major league transfer.

Manchester United’s need for offensive reinforcement

Manchester United’s interest in Dybala stems from a recognized need to bolster their attacking options. Manager Rúben Amorim, who took charge just two months ago, is keen to inject creative flair into the team’s frontline.

He views Dybala’s playmaking ability, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing as valuable assets that would seamlessly integrate into his tactical system. Dybala’s experience in European soccer and his positional versatility would add considerable depth and adaptability to Manchester United’s attack.

The upcoming summer transfer window will be pivotal in determining Dybala’s future. While he has been linked with English clubs before, the circumstances surrounding Manchester United—a team undergoing a significant restructuring under Amorim—appear more favorable than ever for his transfer to Old Trafford. The final decision will depend on a combination of Manchester United’s financial offer, negotiations between the clubs, and Dybala’s personal preferences.