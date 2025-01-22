Manchester United‘s late attempt to sign Brighton’s Julio Enciso has reportedly failed. The Paraguayan forward is instead set to join Ipswich Town on loan, according to reports from The Athletic. This development comes as Manchester United is also navigating the complex transfer saga surrounding Alejandro Garnacho.

Enciso, who has struggled for regular playing time at Brighton this season, is seeking a move to secure more first-team opportunities. He’s attracted interest from several clubs, including Atalanta, Valencia, and Borussia Dortmund. However, Ipswich Town appears to have won the race for his signature. The Athletic reports that the loan deal will not include an option to buy and that Ipswich will cover Enciso’s wages in full.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Manchester United engaged in talks with Brighton to explore a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, whose future remains uncertain.

However, according to the report, United’s attempts to secure Enciso were unsuccessful due to a pre-existing agreement between Brighton and Ipswich. This missed opportunity underscores the challenges faced by clubs operating in a competitive transfer market. The limited time available and the quick progression of this deal left Manchester United unable to finalize the transfer.

Enciso’s reasoning: The priority of playing time

Nación Media correspondent Christian Martin provided further insight into Enciso’s decision to reject a move to Manchester United, along with offers from Borussia Dortmund and Valencia. He explained that Enciso prioritized playing time above all else.

“What I can tell you is that at the last minute of yesterday’s day, a call from Manchester United arrived,” Martin told Versus. “Manchester United wanted Julio to be potentially the replacement in case Garnacho goes to Napoli or another club… The answer of the Paraguayan: thank you but no thank you. I want to play. Julio turns 21 tomorrow… He wants to play from the start.” This statement highlights the importance of regular first-team football to Enciso’s career progression.

The failed attempt to sign Enciso is intertwined with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United. Reports suggest that Napoli has made an opening bid for Garnacho, which has been rejected by Manchester United.