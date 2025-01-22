Former Argentine star Sergio Aguero has showered praise on Lionel Messi for his transformative impact on MLS, and has weighed in about the chances of Cristiano Ronaldo following his long-time rival to the United States. Messi’s move to Inter Miami in July 2023 has not only elevated the league’s profile but also attracted other big names, leaving many wondering whether Ronaldo could eventually make the same leap.

Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023 on a free transfer. Since then, the Argentine maestro has been a revelation, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists in just 39 games. His influence has led the Herons to major successes, including the Leagues Cup and the MLS Supporters’ Shield Trophy, while also propelling the club to the top of the Eastern Conference standings in 2024.

Messi’s impact has extended beyond the pitch. His presence has brought unprecedented attention to MLS, making it a more appealing destination for top-tier footballers. Notably, his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez have also joined Inter Miami, forming a star-studded lineup.

Aguero, speaking to Stake.com, emphasized Messi’s contributions: “Messi’s arrival has already elevated the MLS a great deal. The league’s becoming more and more competitive, and progressively bigger stars have joined.”

Ronaldo in MLS? What Aguero thinks about it

The eternal Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has captivated soccer fans for nearly two decades, with both players dominating at the highest levels of the sport. While Messi has chosen to extend his legacy by embracing the challenge of MLS, the Portuugese’s path in Saudi Arabia reflects a different approach to his post-European career.

While Messi’s transition to MLS has been seamless and highly impactful, Aguero is less convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will follow suit. Currently playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the 39-year-old continues to perform at a high level, similar to Messi.However, the ex-Manchester City star believes the Portuguese forward’s career trajectory is unlikely to lead him to the United States.

“I don’t think [Ronaldo will go to the MLS], so there’s little point in speculating,” Aguero remarked during the interview.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after parting ways with Manchester United. His move to the Saudi Pro League marked a shift in his career, aligning with the league’s ambitions to grow into a global powerhouse. While MLS has been rising in popularity, Saudi Arabia’s financial power and strategic investments in football have created a compelling alternative for elite players nearing the twilight of their careers.