Alejandro Garnacho has become a key target for European clubs such as Napoli and Chelsea as the winter transfer window draws to a close. With the Argentine’s future still uncertain, reports suggest that Manchester United attempted to hijack a Premier League rival’s deal to secure a replacement for the young winger.

With Antony heading to Real Betis, Marcus Rashford sidelined, and Garnacho potentially on the move, United could be left short of attacking options in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. To address this, the club reportedly sought a temporary solution by targeting a loan deal for a Premier League forward.

According to Argentine journalist Christian Martin, Manchester United made a late attempt to sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Julio Enciso on loan. The Paraguayan forward was already set to join Ipswich Town on a six-month deal, but United made a last-minute push to convince him.

However, Enciso reportedly declined United’s approach to prioritize regular playing time at Ipswich. The 21-year-old is aiming to regain match sharpness and build momentum after struggling for minutes during the first half of the season under Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler. He has only played 581 minutes across 16 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Enciso’s decision also appears to be influenced by his desire to maintain his status as a home-grown player in England. Moving abroad would jeopardize that classification, leading him to turn down offers from Borussia Dortmund and Valencia in favor of staying in the UK.

What’s next for Garnacho?

Garnacho’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain. While Napoli was initially a frontrunner for the winger’s signature, the Serie A side seems to have shifted focus after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure. According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli is now close to finalizing a €40 million deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, pulling them out of the race for Garnacho.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is still in the mix and is expected to submit an offer soon. Garnacho reportedly prefers staying in the Premier League, and United has set a price tag of €70 million for the talented forward.

Despite the transfer speculation, Garnacho continues to play an important role in Amorim’s squad. In the Europa League match against Rangers, the Old Trafford crowd chanted “Viva Garnacho,” expressing their hope for him to stay. Garnacho fueled speculation about his future by posting on Instagram, “Enjoyed last night,” further adding intrigue to his potential move to a Premier League rival like Chelsea.