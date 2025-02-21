Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comentarios

Luis Suarez questions MLS policies as Inter Miami prepares for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Friendly match Luis Suarez of Inter Miami during the friendly match between Universitario de Deportes v Inter Miami, played at Monumental Stadium on January 29, 2024 in Lima, Peru.
© IMAGO / PressinphotoFriendly match Luis Suarez of Inter Miami during the friendly match between Universitario de Deportes v Inter Miami, played at Monumental Stadium on January 29, 2024 in Lima, Peru.

As Inter Miami gears up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in June in the USA, the team is eyeing the prestigious tournament as one of its top objectives for the season. However, team star Luis Suarez has raised concerns about Major League Soccer‘s (MLS) policies, which he believes could hinder the team’s ability to build a competitive squad and meet the lofty expectations for the competition.

The MLS salary cap, designed to maintain competitive balance and prevent teams from overspending, appears to be an obstacle for Suarez, who feels it limits the club’s ability to reinforce the roster. In an interview with FIFA’s official website, Suarez discussed the excitement of representing MLS alongside the Seattle Sounders in the upcoming Club World Cup but also addressed the league’s constraints:

It generates a lot of excitement and expectation to be, along with Seattle, the only two MLS teams representing the league. It’s something beautiful, but it also depends on the opportunities we are given to compete. The MLS has certain regulations that sometimes don’t allow you to sign players, so what we need to do is try to do it as best as possible, and for both Inter Miami and Seattle to make a statement, so that people talk about how well the MLS will be represented in the Club World Cup.”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has also expressed frustration with the league’s restrictions, particularly when discussing the potential signing of Neymar from Al Hilal. “We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget,” Mas said. Despite this, the Florida-based club was unable to replace one of its Designated Players, striker Leonardo Campana, during the winter transfer window.

Without a major signing in January and with departures like Campana, Matias Rojas, Diego Gomez, and Facundo Farias, Inter Miami’s squad appears weaker compared to last season. In this context, Suarez emphasized the importance of studying every opponent and preparing for the competition:

Advertisement
Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

see also

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

Playing in a Club World Cup is always exciting and difficult at the same time, because all the opponents are tough. In this case, since it’s a different Club World Cup with many clubs at a high level, it will be very difficult. Now, what we need to do is study and try to do it as best as possible in a competition that generates a lot of excitement.”

Mascherano also addresses Club World Cup

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draws closer, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has also expressed his excitement for the competition. In his first professional coaching experience, the Argentine tactician discussed the significance of the tournament for the club.

The Club World Cup is a huge challenge for us, especially for a club like Inter Miami, which has been around for such a short time. I believe it could show other clubs around the world that they should also set their sights on this competition… What we will try to do is, from wherever we are, help it continue to grow,” Mascherano said in an interview with FIFA’s official website.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

CONCACAF has decided to discipline referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava after he was spotted making a request to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the Champions Cup game against Sporting Kansas City.

After Inter Miami's victory: when will Messi be back on the pitch?

After Inter Miami's victory: when will Messi be back on the pitch?

Inter Miami faces a packed schedule following their Concacaf Champions Cup victory. Their MLS season begins against New York City FC, followed by the second leg against Sporting Kansas City.

Lionel Messi sets new record in match against Sporting KC for Champions Cup

Lionel Messi sets new record in match against Sporting KC for Champions Cup

The ongoing success of the team, and the continued high level of performance from the player, suggests a very positive outlook for the team and for Messi’s ongoing contribution to the club.

How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Learn how to watch Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami in the USA, including live stream options and TV channels for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo