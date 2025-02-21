As Inter Miami gears up for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in June in the USA, the team is eyeing the prestigious tournament as one of its top objectives for the season. However, team star Luis Suarez has raised concerns about Major League Soccer‘s (MLS) policies, which he believes could hinder the team’s ability to build a competitive squad and meet the lofty expectations for the competition.

The MLS salary cap, designed to maintain competitive balance and prevent teams from overspending, appears to be an obstacle for Suarez, who feels it limits the club’s ability to reinforce the roster. In an interview with FIFA’s official website, Suarez discussed the excitement of representing MLS alongside the Seattle Sounders in the upcoming Club World Cup but also addressed the league’s constraints:

“It generates a lot of excitement and expectation to be, along with Seattle, the only two MLS teams representing the league. It’s something beautiful, but it also depends on the opportunities we are given to compete. The MLS has certain regulations that sometimes don’t allow you to sign players, so what we need to do is try to do it as best as possible, and for both Inter Miami and Seattle to make a statement, so that people talk about how well the MLS will be represented in the Club World Cup.”

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has also expressed frustration with the league’s restrictions, particularly when discussing the potential signing of Neymar from Al Hilal. “We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget,” Mas said. Despite this, the Florida-based club was unable to replace one of its Designated Players, striker Leonardo Campana, during the winter transfer window.

Without a major signing in January and with departures like Campana, Matias Rojas, Diego Gomez, and Facundo Farias, Inter Miami’s squad appears weaker compared to last season. In this context, Suarez emphasized the importance of studying every opponent and preparing for the competition:

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Referee disciplined after request to Lionel Messi in Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup game

“Playing in a Club World Cup is always exciting and difficult at the same time, because all the opponents are tough. In this case, since it’s a different Club World Cup with many clubs at a high level, it will be very difficult. Now, what we need to do is study and try to do it as best as possible in a competition that generates a lot of excitement.”

Mascherano also addresses Club World Cup

As the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draws closer, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has also expressed his excitement for the competition. In his first professional coaching experience, the Argentine tactician discussed the significance of the tournament for the club.

“The Club World Cup is a huge challenge for us, especially for a club like Inter Miami, which has been around for such a short time. I believe it could show other clubs around the world that they should also set their sights on this competition… What we will try to do is, from wherever we are, help it continue to grow,” Mascherano said in an interview with FIFA’s official website.

Advertisement