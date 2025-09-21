Barcelona star and Ballon d’Or contender to miss ceremony: Will Lamine Yamal attend?

One of the big names from FC Barcelona nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or will be notably absent at the ceremony in Paris this Monday night—Pedri González. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old prodigy, is expected to attend the gala, shining bright among the Barça nominees.

Despite a strong season and consistent performances, the 22-year-old midfielder has chosen to prioritize rest over attending this year’s gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet. After experiences in past editions, Pedri has decided that extra travel isn’t worth the toll on his body, especially given Barcelona’s packed schedule.

Barcelona faces a tense sequence of fixtures: their next La Liga game vs. Real Oviedo comes only a few days after the gala, and they also have other important league and European matches on the horizon. Pedri has started every game for Barça this season—through the first four La Liga matches and their Champions League opener—and given that he’s only missed a handful of minutes (he was substituted around minute 81 against Valencia), he’s opted to use this downtime to recover rather than adding another trip.

Lamine Yamal: The youth star who will be in Paris

On the other hand, Lamine Yamal is expected to travel to Paris to attend the Ballon d’Or gala as part of the Barcelona contingent. He will be accompanied by around 20 family members, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Pedri is looking to be well rested for a season in which he will be aiming to win his first Champions League title.

Manager Hansi Flick has expressed confidence in Yamal’s trajectory: “One day we will see this, that Lamine gets this trophy.”

He’s one of the favorites this year—not only for the main Ballon d’Or but also for the Kopa Trophy (the award for the best under-21 player). Although he has been missing in some recent matches due to a groin issue, Barcelona are monitoring him daily to assess his condition.

The bigger picture for Barcelona

Barcelona is sending a strong delegation: Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Raphinha, and Hansi Flick are all expected in Paris. Pedri and Robert Lewandowski, though nominated, will not be there.

Pedri’s absence draws attention because he is the only outfield player from Barça who has started every single match this season across all competitions. Resting now could pay off as the calendar intensifies, especially with crucial league games and multiple appearances in the Champions League ahead.

