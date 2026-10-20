How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Villarreal WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool host Villarreal on Tuesday, October 20 in the Champions League. They beat Brentford 2-1 last Saturday, having put six goals past LASK 6-3 in their previous European outing on October 14. Before that run, Liverpool lost 0-3 away to Man City on October 11. With the Brentford win snapping that setback, Liverpool arrive with some momentum and a chance to build on it at home.

Villarreal come into this match off a 0-0 draw with Elche last Saturday, a result that followed a 3-1 win over Napoli on October 13. A 0-1 loss to Real Madrid on October 10 sits in between those two results. Having alternated a loss, a win and a draw across their last three games, Villarreal will be looking for consistency when they travel to Anfield.

Liverpool vs Villarreal record

Liverpool and Villarreal have met four times, with Liverpool winning three of those games and Villarreal winning once, with no draws. Their last four meetings have all come in Champions League play, including two in 2022 when Villarreal won 2-3 away on May 3 before Liverpool responded with a 2-0 home win on April 27 that season. Further back, Liverpool won 3-0 at home on May 5, 2016, while Villarreal had won the earlier leg 1-0 on April 28, 2016.

Match Score Date Competition Villarreal vs. Liverpool 2-3 May 3, 2022 UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs. Villarreal 2-0 April 27, 2022 UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs. Villarreal 3-0 May 5, 2016 UEFA Europa League Villarreal vs. Liverpool 1-0 April 28, 2016 UEFA Europa League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 11 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 12 Como 1907 2 +2 3 13 Manchester United 2 +2 3 14 Villarreal 2 +1 3 15 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 17 Manchester City 2 +0 3 18 Dortmund 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Roma 2 -1 1 26 PSV 2 -1 1 27 Viking 2 -2 1 28 Fenerbahce 2 -6 1 29 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Liverpool will face Villarreal on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, ViX will carry the Liverpool vs Villarreal game in the United States.

Liverpool lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 4 meetings.

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