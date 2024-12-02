Kylian Mbappe’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain has not been the smooth exit he envisioned. Since publicly announcing his intention not to sign a new contract, the French club has caused numerous issues in the player’s career. Now at Real Madrid, Mbappe is taking legal action, demanding €55 million from PSG in unpaid wages and bonuses.

The ongoing conflict between Mbappe and PSG has escalated, and now earns a new chapter. As the magazine L’Equipe reports, the Real Madrid star took the decision to take this dispute to the Professional Football League’s (LFP) disciplinary committee.

According to the French outlet, a source from the LFP quoted by AFP (Agence France-Presse, a sports coverage agency) claims that the player is accusing the Parisian club of failing to make several payments, including his salaries for April, May, and June 2024, as well as a signing bonus.

The LFP’s Legal Committee recently ruled that PSG must pay the €55M to Mbappe. However, the Parisian club has refused to comply. With the hearing scheduled for December 11, this marks another chapter in Mbappe’s favor, following earlier precautionary measures issued by the LFP’s legal commission on September 11 and upheld by the appeals committee on October 25.

PSG refuses to pay Mbappe

Despite Mbappe’s demands, PSG has remained steadfast in refusing to pay the €55 million. The club has even presented its stance to the French Football Federation (FFF), which rejected PSG’s request due to the late submission of the appeal.

PSG’s stance on the issue revolves around the interpretation of Mbappé’s contract. The club argues that they are not obligated to make these payments because the player decided to leave as a free agent. PSG maintains that Mbappe effectively waived his right to the disputed sum by choosing not to facilitate a transfer, stating that “Mbappe waived that amount if he left without his new club paying a transfer fee.”

The origins of the conflict between Mbappe and PSG

The conflict between Mbappe and PSG traces back to 2023, when the French forward made it clear that he would not renew his contract. This decision immediately led to significant consequences, including the club excluding Mbappe from preseason training, effectively sidelining him as they prepared for the upcoming season.

While the situation simmered down over the course of the 2023-24 season, tensions reignited in February 2024. At that time, Mbappe informed PSG of his intent to leave the club, which resulted in a dramatic reduction in his playing time. This escalation eventually led to the current dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses.