Tickets to the Manchester United tour of the US are selling fast. With three games on the schedule for the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag’s side will be one of the top teams playing in the United States this summer. United is playing two games on the country’s west coast before venturing east. In the third, the latest edition of a familiar European clash happens midweek.

These games are scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 3. To start, Manchester United is playing Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area. Then, on Wednesday, July 31, United returns to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, to face Real Betis. The last game on Manchester United’s summer schedule is in Columbia, SC, at Williams-Brice Stadium. United is playing Liverpool to add another chapter to their historic rivalry.

Tickets to the Manchester United summer tour are a hot commodity, so securing a seat at the three venues is best before they are all gone.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal – July 27, time TBD – Inglewood, CA: Tickets

Manchester United vs. Real Betis – July 31, 7:00 p.m. – San Diego, CA: Tickets

Manchester United vs. Liverpool – Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET – Columbia, SC: Tickets

Unlike other clubs, Manchester United’s summer tour of the United States is set in stone. The Red Devils will not add more games to the three listed above. The club has played more than three games in previous years, but this is the extent of its trip across the Atlantic Ocean in 2024.

Tickets to Manchester United US tour among best opportunities for Americans

Manchester United always draws major crowds in the United States. Last summer, United averaged 58,792 fans over its four games in San Diego, Houston, Las Vegas, and East Rutherford. Manchester United’s official sale of tickets for the 2024 contest against Arsenal has sold out already, but if you look in the right spots, you can find availability.

That is true for the other friendlies coming to the United States, too. For example, Arsenal and Liverpool are playing one another on the same day Manchester United faces Betis. Lincoln Financial Field is hosting the two Premier League title contenders, with tickets also available for that contest. Several other clubs in the Premier League are planning trips to the United States, too. For example, Aston Villa scheduled a friendly against defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew, and tickets are available. Also, Chelsea and Manchester City are planning a game in the United States.

Copa America is also in the United States

While clubs coming to the United States is nothing new, the 2024 friendlies are special because they join an already busy soccer schedule in the United States. The Copa America in June and July highlights the beginning of soccer in the United States. Once that tournament finishes, clubs from Europe play their preseason schedules Stateside.

