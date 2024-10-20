Liverpool reclaimed their Premier League lead with a hard-fought win over Chelsea. Curtis Jones was influential in both of their goals for a 2-1 win. The Blues dropped points away from home for the first time this season.

Both teams went for the win

Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca enjoyed decent starts in their maiden Premier League season. The home defeat to Nottingham Forest is the only time Liverpool failed to win out of ten games in all competitions. Similarly, Chelsea only lost a single match in the league so far.

After Arsenal’s shock defeat at Vitality Stadium a day earlier, the Blues have the opportunity to climb to third in the standings. Meanwhile, the hosts aim to cut short Manchester City’s lead at the summit. Another late goal by John Stones helped Pep Guardiola’s side secure crucial three points at cellar dwellers Wolves earlier on Sunday

Alisson Becker’s injury, which caused Slot to recommend a rethink in fixture scheduling, left Liverpool to start with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal. But the biggest pregame headline concerns Chelsea’s skipper. Reece James goes straight back to the lineup after recovering from his latest hamstring injury.

The visitors started the game with a high-line defense that nearly saw Tosin Adarabioyo sent off inside the first ten minutes. After Liverpool’s dominant spell in possession, Maresca’s men grew into the game. That was until another challenge from Levi Colwill brought the first goal, however.

Mohamed Salah’s strike from the spot was the game’s first shot on target, but both teams showed attacking intent in the first half-hour. The Egyptian was ready to repeat the trick in the stroke of half-time before Jones denied a second penalty kick following a VAR review.

Quickfire goals after the break

Shortly after that, Chelsea nearly found an equalizer through the usual suspect Cole Palmer. They did get their goal right after the break, though. While Maresca prepared a triple substitution in the wake of Nicolas Jackson’s goal, Liverpool retook the lead through Jones.

With four like-for-like changes well before the hour mark, the Italian coach took an early risk. But they finished the game with only two shots on target to their name. Their late effort failed to materialize as they suffered their first league defeat since the opening week.

Although there was plenty of movement in both boxes, the match lacked clear-cut chances. Nonetheless, the win will do lots of good for Slot. You could point your fingers at Ibrahima Konate for Chelsea’s solitary stroke. Yet, conceding three goals after eight rounds is very commendable.

On the other end of the pitch, Jones had a man-of-the-match performance. The 23-year-old had a slow start to the season due to a muscular injury. However, he’s back on his feet to earn a spot alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

What’s next for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool’s challenging schedule will continue in midweek with a trip to Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté and Dominik Szoboszlai will duel with their former teammates. The Champions League fixture will be followed by another high-profile encounter with fellow title hopefuls Arsenal.

Chelsea travel to Greece for a showdown with Panathinaikos wthout Cole Palmer, who is not registered in their European Conference League roster. Maresca’s side will then face Newcastle United twice in the space of three days.

