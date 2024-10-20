The managerial carousel in the Premier League may soon make another dramatic turn. Graham Potter is linked to the Everton job as a possible replacement for current manager Sean Dyche. Everton’s form has been stuttering and the Friedkin Group are edging closer to completing their takeover of the club. As a result, Potter has emerged as a leading candidate to take charge at Goodison Park. He has been out of work since his Chelsea stint ended in April 2023. While the club’s ownership shift is still pending finalization, reports suggest that TFG could name the former Blues leader soon.

Graham Potter, who has remained on the managerial sidelines since his turbulent tenure at Chelsea, has expressed a readiness to return to coaching. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, he confirmed his eagerness to step back into management. It appears that the Toffees could provide the perfect opportunity, particularly under new ownership.

The Friedkin Group are an American consortium close to acquiring Everton. Now, they have reportedly identified Potter as a potential option to lead the club into a new era. The group is reportedly keen on revamping the team and believes that Potter’s style of management aligns with their vision. This transition would signal a significant shift from the more pragmatic approach of Dyche. They are likely to part ways with after the takeover, or when his contract expires in the summer.

The appeal of the Everton job under new ownership is markedly different from the unstable environment that has plagued the club under Farhad Moshiri. With Friedkin at the helm, the financial constraints that have dogged Everton in recent years could be eased. Thus, potentially offering Potter a more stable and ambitious platform to work from compared to his tumultuous time at Chelsea.

Friedkin dissatisfied with Dyche at Everton

Sources linked Potter to the England national team job. However, eventually, it went to Thomas Tuchel, the man he had previously replaced at Chelsea. Before Tuchel’s appointment, Potter had reportedly been in talks with the Football Association (FA) about potentially taking on the England role. In response to these negotiations, the Friedkin Group expedited their pursuit of Potter’s services. They supposedly want to secure his services ahead of other clubs or national teams.

While Sean Dyche remains in charge at Goodison Park for the time being, his future looks increasingly uncertain. Especially as the team’s early season struggles have left Everton languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table. The club brought Dyche in to stabilize them after a difficult period; he eventually managed to steer the Liverpool side clear of relegation last season. However, there is growing concern that another relegation battle could be looming if performances do not improve.

The Football Insider recently reported that the 53-year-old is under mounting pressure to turn things around quickly. While the Everton board still values his role in preventing the club’s relegation, the patience of both fans and the hierarchy may soon run thin if results do not improve. Should the team’s fortunes continue to decline, the prospect of a managerial change could become a necessity to avoid yet another scrap for survival.

Potter’s suitability for Everton project

For Everton, appointing Graham Potter would represent a bold, forward-thinking move. Known for his tactical flexibility, possession-based play, and ability to develop players, Potter could offer a fresh approach to the Toffees’ on-field issues. His time at Brighton earned him widespread praise for building a team that was difficult to beat while playing attractive soccer, and for his Champions League experience with Chelsea.

Despite the challenges he faced at Chelsea, Potter’s reputation has not been severely damaged, as many acknowledge that his time at Stamford Bridge was hindered by instability at the club and an unbalanced squad. A move to Everton, under the backing of The Friedkin Group, could provide him with a more suitable environment to showcase his managerial strengths.

