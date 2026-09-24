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Lionel Messi wants Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina at emotional Argentina farewell, but one problem remains

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Nahuel Molina (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Paulo Dybala (right)
© Getty ImagesNahuel Molina (left), Lionel Messi (center), and Paulo Dybala (right)

While Lionel Messi would love to have Paulo Dybala at his heartfelt Argentina goodbye, there is still one issue, with the Inter Miami star hoping to share one final special moment with a player who was part of Argentina’s golden generation. Dybala has received a personal invitation from Messi to attend Argentina’s meeting with Benin on October 6, but his potential appearance in Buenos Aires is becoming increasingly complicated.

The match at the Estadio Monumental could mark Messi’s final appearance for La Albiceleste on home soil as the 39-year-old prepares to bring an extraordinary international career toward its conclusion. Dybala and fellow Roma player Nahuel Molina are both understood to be keen to accept Messi’s invitation, adding another emotional layer to what is expected to be a memorable occasion.

Dybala was not included in Lionel Scaloni’s latest Argentina squad for the upcoming international fixtures, but his absence from the official squad does not necessarily mean he will miss Messi’s farewell. The forward has instead been given a special invitation by the nation’s captain to be present for the Benin match.

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The relationship between the two players carries particular significance because Dybala shared Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph with Messi in Qatar. While Dybala’s role in that tournament was limited, he was part of the squad that finally delivered the long-awaited World Cup title.

messi dybala argentina

Paulo Dybala of Argentina celebrates with Lionel Messi scoring

For the 32-year-old, being personally invited by Messi to participate in his farewell could therefore represent a deeply meaningful moment. Argentina is also scheduled to face Bolivia and Burkina Faso during the international window, but the Benin fixture is expected to carry the greatest emotional significance.

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Roma’s concerns create problem

The complication comes from Dybala’s club commitments with Roma, with Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly preferring that the forward remain in Italy during the international break. The issue centers on the physical demands of making a long transatlantic journey to Argentina and returning to Europe shortly before an important Serie A fixture.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma would prefer to avoid Dybala making two intercontinental flights within a matter of days, particularly with the club scheduled to face Como on October 11. The club’s preference is for the Argentine to remain at Roma’s training ground, work with the main group and prepare for the next domestic match.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma.

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That creates an unusual situation for Dybala, who now has to balance a personal invitation from one of the most important figures in his career with the wishes of his club. The Giallorossi are reportedly concerned about fatigue and workload management at a crucial point in the Serie A season.

Molina faces exact same situation

Dybala is not the only Roma player caught in the middle of the situation. Nahuel Molina has also received an invitation from Messi to attend the special Argentina fixture, meaning Roma has two players potentially facing the same decision.

messi molina argentina

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with Nahuel Molina #26 after scoring

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The club’s concerns therefore extend beyond a single player. Roma’s management is reportedly leaning toward keeping both players in Italy so they can continue their training program without the disruption of long-haul travel.

For Molina, the invitation is also significant because he was another member of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup alongside Messi and Dybala. The possibility of bringing that group together again for Messi’s farewell gives the event an added sense of nostalgia.

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