Angel Di Maria is at the center of many fascinating rumors surrounding the summer transfer window’s flurry of big soccer deals.

His current deal with Benfica is set to expire in June, so everyone is wondering where he will play next. Thus, Inter Miami has emerged as a potential strong candidate; he may join up with fellow Argentine and longtime comrade Lionel Messi.

Di Maria‘s popularity has not diminished at the age of 36. After a season in which he contributed to 17 goals and 15 assists, Benfica is eager to extend his contract. Nevertheless, the Herons are reportedly among the clubs vying for his signature; lured in part by the prospect of reuniting him with Messi on the field.

However, the veteran’s ambitions for the future and strong ties to his former teams make his choice difficult. He had previously stated his intention to retire at Rosario Central, the club he played for as a youngster. The risks he faces in Rosario, nevertheless, made him think twice about that idea.

The 36-year-old was threatened at his family’s house on the outskirts of Rosario in March. This happened during a surge of drug-related violence in the city. A week prior, the player revealed that he wanted to retire with his childhood club.

According to local media, a motorist allegedly posted a notice in front of the exclusive area where the winger typically resides. The poster addressed the Di Maria family. He also warned them that not even the return of province governor Maximiliano Pullaro could ensure their safety.

Di Maria unphased in bid to play for Rosario Central

But it seems like the athlete would stop at nothing to make his goal a reality. According to the Portuguese publication A Bola, he has already made up his mind. Angel Di Maria will play for Rosario Central for the latter half of 2024 before joining Inter Miami the following year.

This would be a great way for him to end his career on a high note; especially because Messi has been an incredible influence on the MLS team. After acquiring Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Miami propelled itself to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Not only will Di Maria be reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami, but he will also be continuing his stellar career, which has already taken him to Real Madrid, PSG, and Juventus. His exit from Benfica will likely be on June 30, in line with his intention to temporarily join Rosario Central before traveling to Miami.

Incredible opportunity for MLS

Although Inter Miami may have difficulties in conforming to MLS roster standards, the opportunity to get another World Cup winner is surely enticing. The report adds that his family is expected to move to Florida this summer, setting the stage for his arrival in January 2025.

This timeframe lines up with Di Maria’s intention to retire from international soccer after the 2024 Copa America, which will take place in the US from June 20 to July 14. This tournament will be Di Maria’s last appearance for Argentina, a squad he has been an integral part of. He has been scoring goals that have been game-changers in big events like the 2022 World Cup Final.

