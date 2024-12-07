FC Barcelona traveled to Benito Villamarin for their Matchday 16 clash against Real Betis in the 2024-25 La Liga season, but coach Hansi Flick found himself at the center of controversy. The German tactician was shown a red card after a heated reaction to a penalty awarded against his team. It marked the first red card of his managerial career, and Flick has since addressed the incident.

The key moment came in the 62nd minute when referee Muñiz Ruiz awarded Betis a penalty after Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong fouled Vitor Roque inside the box. Although Ruiz initially did not call for a penalty, he was instructed by VAR to review the decision and ultimately awarded the spot kick, a call that clearly angered Flick. His visible frustration led to the referee showing him a red card in the 65th minute.

In the post-match press conference, Flick addressed the situation, clarifying his reaction: “First of all, I think the penalty brought them back, but I said nothing to anyone, it was a reaction for myself. But I have to accept it, I don’t want to speak about referees, I never do.

“I think this was a reaction because it took such a long time to look if it’s a penalty or not, and if it’s like this, I’m not sure if it’s that clear, but we have to accept,” the coach said, referring to the time referee Ruiz took to validate the penalty for Betis. “I’m really disappointed about my red card because I think that this has never happened to me, but maybe it’s like that and I have to accept it,” the coach ended.

The penalty, converted by Giovani Lo Celso, leveled the score for Betis, and from that point on, Barcelona struggled to regain control of the game. Although Ferran Torres put Barcelona ahead with a goal in the 82nd minute, Assane Diao’s last-minute equalizer ensured a 2-2 draw, denying Barcelona a crucial win.

Barcelona players disappointed in the result

The 2-2 result was a significant blow to Barcelona’s La Liga title hopes. While they remain top of the table with 38 points, Real Madrid, with two games in hand, could overtake them if they secure victories in those matches.

Goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who made several key saves during the game, shared his frustration with the result: “We’re screwed. Letting two points slip away after going ahead in the second half, in which we suffered so much and Betis cornered us… In the end, letting two points go is really tough, especially so late, in an isolated play. We knew we were coming to a stadium where the big teams are going to drop points, for sure.”

Defender Jules Kounde echoed Peña’s disappointment, though without the silver lining of his own standout performance. “We’ve let a good opportunity slip by conceding that goal in the final minutes. We allowed them to grow at the end, with turnovers and negative actions, and Betis is a good team,” said the French player, who suggested being pragmatic in the final minutes for upcoming games.

With just 2 wins, 2 draws, and 2 defeats in their last 6 matches, Barcelona has lost the momentum they enjoyed earlier in the season. Their next challenge will come on Wednesday, when they face Borussia Dortmund in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash to determine the top spots in the group.