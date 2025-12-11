Trending topics:
Lionel Messi vs. referee goes hilariously viral after shock English outburst: Why Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final RefCam footage has fans laughing (VIDEO)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Referee Drew Fischer performs the coin toss with Captains Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF
© Getty Images Referee Drew Fischer performs the coin toss with Captains Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has already redefined expectations in the MLS, but his latest moment in Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final win over the Vancouver Whitecaps delivered something entirely different—a viral exchange that stunned fans across the world. After guiding the club to a historic 3-1 victory and lifting yet another trophy, Messi unexpectedly became the center of attention for a reason that had nothing to do with a goal or an assist.

A new “RefCam” angle released by the league caught the Inter Miami captain doing something supporters have rarely witnessed: speaking in English during a heated moment in the match. For an icon celebrated for his soccer rather than his voice, the incident set social media ablaze.

The footage—captured through MLS’ new referee body-camera system and widely shared online—shows Messi approaching the referee mid-game. The Argentine star, usually soft-spoken and almost exclusively Spanish-speaking on the field, confronts the official after a contested challenge.

Then comes the twist. In clear, accented English, the Argentine superstar blurts out the now-viral line: “Foul? Foul? No foul!?” Fans were floored. Many had never heard the 38-year-old speak the language publicly during a match, and the humorous confusion in his tone only amplified the moment. Comment sections exploded with reactions ranging from disbelief to pure amusement.

One supporter wrote, “This ref cam is pure gold!” while another added, “That’s why he’s the GOAT—dominates the league and the language.” The simplicity of the exchange made it even funnier. Messi didn’t deliver a speech; he didn’t even finish a sentence. But those few English words were enough to break the internet.

Messi’s rare use of English: Why it shocked fans

Even after moving to the United States in 2023, Messi has always preferred to speak Spanish publicly. Interviews, press conferences, and matchday moments are almost entirely conducted in his native tongue. But behind the scenes, teammates insist he understands English well—he just rarely uses it.

Miami midfielder Julian Gressel once explained: “He came over to me and said something in English… and afterward he goes, ‘English pretty good, no?’” Messi himself has admitted to understanding the language, telling reporters last year: “I understand everything, or almost everything, in English. But out of embarrassment, I don’t speak.” That is—until the MLS Cup final RefCam revealed what he says in the heat of the moment.

