Argentina hit with another absence as star joins Lionel Messi on the sideline vs. Ecuador

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lionel Messi has already confirmed he will miss Argentina’s final CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, a huge blow for La Albiceleste. And with the team set to face Ecuador in Guayaquil, Lionel Scaloni’s squad has been hit with another key absence.

Already qualified for the 2026 World Cup with 38 points, Argentina stamped its dominance with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday, a match that marked Messi’s last qualifier on home soil. Scaloni will be eager to close the international break on a high note, but another loss from his starting lineup could complicate those plans.

Argentina will be without star center back Cristian Romero for Tuesday’s match against Ecuador. The Tottenham Hotspur captain was already on the verge of suspension due to yellow card accumulation, and after being booked for a foul in the 64th minute, he will now be sidelined and unavailable for selection against La Tri.

With Romero suspended, Scaloni’s options at center back are down to three: Benfica veteran Nicolás Otamendi, Villarreal’s Juan Foyth, and Olympique Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi. Balerdi is expected to partner with Otamendi in defense, though Scaloni has reportedly weighed the option of calling up an additional defender before the trip to Quito.

Reports in Argentina suggest several names are being considered, including Marseille’s Facundo Medina, River Plate’s Lucas Martínez Quarta, and Independiente’s Kevin Lomónaco — all of whom have featured in Scaloni’s squads before. With Ecuador already qualified, the Argentina boss may also use the opportunity to rotate and give minutes to alternative options ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid’s Mastantuono jokes about moment with Messi during Argentina match: ‘I wanted to kill myself’

see also

Real Madrid’s Mastantuono jokes about moment with Messi during Argentina match: ‘I wanted to kill myself’

Scaloni and forced changes for Ecuador

Despite being the first South American nation to clinch a World Cup berth, Argentina hasn’t slowed down, riding a six-match unbeaten run that includes five wins and a historic 4-1 victory over Brazil. The trip to Ecuador is expected to bring the same ambition, though Scaloni will have to adjust without two of his stars.

Balerdi is expected to step in for Romero at center back, but the bigger question is who will replace Messi. Compared to the Venezuela match, possible changes include Como’s Nico Paz as a like-for-like option in Messi’s role, or a shift in formation with Lautaro Martínez joining Julián Álvarez up front in a two-striker system.

