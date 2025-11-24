Lionel Messi ties an outstanding record held by Ferenc Puskas amid his stunning Inter Miami performance vs FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami came into the match against FC Cincinnati as the clear favorite thanks to their dominant form. However, the matchup history suggested a much more balanced game — but Lionel Messi took control of the attack with a masterclass performance, scoring once and providing three assists to seal the result. With this remarkable display, the Argentine star matches a historic record that Ferenc Puskas had held alone for many years.

Not only has Lionel Messi become the first player in history to reach 1,300 goal contributions, but he also equals the legendary Ferenc Puskas as the player with the most assists in soccer history, with 404. With more games ahead in MLS and a contract until 2028, the Argentine stands out as the clear favorite to become the player with the most assists in history on his own with his impressive consistency along the years.

Lionel Messi is having his best season since arriving at Inter Miami, clearly spearheading the offense. In 47 games, the Argentine has scored 43 goals and contributed 23 assists, leading the team in both categories. After securing the MLS Golden Boot, the veteran is the clear favorite to win the MVP award for the second consecutive time, making it clear that his ability to make a difference remains intact despite being 38 years old.

Messi keeps closing the gap on Cristiano in the 1000-goal chase

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is the clear leader in the race to score 1,000 career goals, Lionel Messi continues to score at a remarkable pace, closing the gap. In his 1,298 career games, the Portuguese player has scored 954 goals, making him the favorite to become the highest scorer in history. Despite this, the Argentine is not far behind.

In 1,135 games, Lionel Messi has scored a total of 896 goals and could end the MLS season with Inter Miami by reaching the 900-goal mark. While the Portuguese player could take advantage of the December to February break to widen the gap, the Argentine maintains a scoring average with the Herons that promises a great competition for 1,000 career goals over the next few years.

What’s next for Inter Miami in the MLS?

Inter Miami’s win over FC Cincinnati secured their place in the conference finals. As a result, the Herons will face New York City on November 29, fighting for a spot in the MLS Cup. If they advance, they will play their final match on December 5, with the chance to win the first league title in the club’s history—capping off the final season for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, concluding a glorious era at the club.