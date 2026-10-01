Denmark vs Portugal: Confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Portugal travels to Copenhagen to face Denmark in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the national team’s training camp amid a reported tension with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo announced his exit in an Instagram post, saying that following Jesus’ press conference and a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, he had decided to leave the camp, adding that he would “in due course” tell the Portuguese people the truth behind his departure.

The tension traces back to the win over Norway, when Ronaldo reportedly expected to start before Jesus turned to Gonçalo Ramos instead, who repaid the decision with the winning goal.

Ronaldo did not train with the group afterward, working apart in the gym before confirming he had left camp entirely, while Jesus has denied any real conflict, insisting he remains the one who makes the decisions.

Tweet placeholder

With Ronaldo out of the squad picture for Denmark, Jesus is expected to stick largely with the group that beat Norway, while Rafael Leão looks set to inherit the captain’s number 7 shirt in his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden Portugal camp exit just became much more serious as potential major punishment under FPF rules emerges

Confirmed lineup for Denmark

Brian Riemer will lean on home advantage with a settled back line and the experience of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, while the Höjlund-Isaksen pairing looks to punish a Portugal side still adjusting to the fallout from Ronaldo’s exit.

Denmark confirmed starting XI: Mads Hermansen; Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Mæhle; Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg; Adam Daghim, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohamed Daramy; Rasmus Højlund.

Confirmed lineup for Portugal

Jesus will keep Diogo Costa in goal behind a back four of Nuno Mendes, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga and João Cancelo, with João Neves and Vitinha holding midfield and Gonçalo Ramos leading the line again after his winner against Norway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal confirmed starting XI: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rúben Neves, Vitinha; Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Gonçalo Ramos.