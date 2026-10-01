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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister sends pointed message after his Portugal exit: ‘Betrayal is a dish best served cold’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s sister Elma Aveiro has weighed in on her brother’s dramatic exit from Portugal’s national team camp, sending a pointed message on Instagram that left little doubt about where she places the blame.

Betrayal is a dish best served cold, and what goes around comes around. The only way is the way forward,” Aveiro wrote on her Instagram account, openly alleging that her brother had been deceived in the lead-up to his departure.

The post comes amid reports of a broken promise between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus ahead of the Norway match. According to multiple accounts, Jesus told Ronaldo he would be brought on as a substitute and had him warm up for roughly 30 minutes on the touchline, only to leave him unused until the final whistle.

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That frustration came to a head this week when Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp entirely, confirming his exit on social media without yet detailing his full reasoning. With Jesus set to address the saga after Sunday’s match against Norway, Aveiro’s comments add another public voice backing her brother’s side of the story in the meantime.

Elma Aveiro’s official Instagram account.

Elma Aveiro’s official Instagram account.

Portugal thriving without Cristiano Ronaldo in this Nations League

Whatever is happening behind the scenes, it hasn’t shown up in the results. Ronaldo started the opener against Wales but had little impact, seeing a goal ruled out for offside and otherwise going largely unnoticed before being substituted in the 1-0 win.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal rift ran deeper than Jorge Jesus, report claims — and it involves his son

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal rift ran deeper than Jorge Jesus, report claims — and it involves his son

He then missed the Norway match entirely, with Gonçalo Ramos stepping in and scoring the winner, and was absent again for Thursday’s game against Denmark, which Portugal won 4-2 as Ramos found the net for a second straight match.

Three games, three wins, and zero goals or standout moments from the player long considered the heart of this team — a run that has only added to the uncertainty hanging over Ronaldo’s immediate future.

He won’t be available for Sunday’s match against Norway either, and with Portugal still having commitments against Denmark and Wales in November to close out the group phase, it remains unclear whether he’ll wear the Portugal shirt again at all in 2026.

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