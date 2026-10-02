Cristiano Ronaldo could avoid international retirement as Portugal makes crucial desperate move to repair Jorge Jesus relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future has suddenly become far less certain, but the country’s soccer authorities are already looking for a way to prevent the recent Jorge Jesus fallout from becoming the final chapter of his international career. The 41-year-old left camp during the current Nations League window after a series of tense developments, leaving Portugal facing difficult questions about what comes next.

Ronaldo has not announced his retirement from international soccer, and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) does not appear willing to simply accept that his career could end in the middle of a dispute. Behind the scenes, officials are now preparing an attempt to calm the situation and give both sides an opportunity to repair their relationship.

The dispute intensified after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway, when Ronaldo remained an unused substitute despite warming up during the match. The forward left without joining his teammates in acknowledging the traveling supporters, and reports of tension between him and Jesus quickly intensified.

Jesus later admitted that Ronaldo would understandably have been disappointed after spending a long period warming up without playing. The coach insisted, however, that there had been no major incident and that the decision was based on his authority as Portugal’s manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

“There was no incident whatsoever,” Jesus said. “Any player – and I was a player myself – when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no-one is happy about that. The experienced boss had also made it clear that Ronaldo’s status would not determine his decisions. “If I need him to play, he’ll play. If not, he won’t,” the coach said.

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Portugal makes major move to repair the relationship

The situation escalated further after discussions involving Ronaldo, Jesus and FPF president Pedro Proenca. According to reports, an attempt was made to resolve the disagreement privately, but the veteran ultimately decided to leave Portugal’s training camp before the match against Denmark. Portugal then moved on without its record goalscorer and produced a 4-2 victory over Denmark, with Jesus emphasizing that the squad remained united despite the controversy.

The biggest development now comes from the FPF itself. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the federation plans to arrange a meeting between Ronaldo and Jesus next week, with Ronaldo’s agreement, in an attempt to restore communication and bring the two sides closer together.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

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Marca reports that the federation wants the relationship to return to a “cordial and healthy” footing and hopes the meeting can prevent Ronaldo’s Portugal career from ending because of the current dispute. Jesus reportedly supports the idea. CMTV reports that Jesus is open to meeting Ronaldo, while Proenca is working to arrange the conversation between the coach and captain.

Why the FPF does not want Ronaldo’s career to end abruptly

The federation’s intervention reflects the enormous significance of Ronaldo’s career with Portugal. He is the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, while helping Portugal win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles. Portuguese outlet A Bola also adds that the FPF has rejected the idea of Ronaldo’s international career ending suddenly, definitively or in a divisive manner.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

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The federation instead wants to find common ground between Ronaldo and Jesus and give the 41-year-old a more appropriate conclusion to a Portugal career that has lasted almost two decades. That does not necessarily mean Ronaldo will return immediately. The planned discussions could lead to another call-up, a carefully managed farewell, or simply a more peaceful separation between the player and the national team.